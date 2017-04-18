NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Young determined to make most of United chance

2017-04-18 21:22
Ashley Young (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Manchester United's Ashley Young insisted he still had "fire in my belly" after getting back into the first team at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old former England international has made just 13 starts for Jose Mourinho's men so far this season and was linked with a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League during the January transfer window.

But eight of those starts have come in the last 13 games, suggesting Young, whose contract is up at the end of next year, could have a future under Portuguese manager Mourinho at United.

"There was of course, and there is always, speculation and especially when there is a transfer window and you are not playing," Young said on Tuesday.

"But I have always said that I want to play as much as possible. What the future holds I am not too sure. I am just concentrating on each game and when the manager calls on me I will give 100 percent and look to play as well as I can.

"I am looking to play as many games as I can between now and the end of the season. That is what I am concentrating on now. That is the main focus for me and then we will see what happens."

He added: "I have fire and hunger in my belly. I want to succeed. I work hard. When you have such competition in a fantastic squad it pushes you on every day.

"If you watched training there are no challenges that are not like in a game. Everybody wants to pull on the shirt and I am no different."

Aa for his Old Trafford future, Young -- who joined United from Aston Villa in 2011 -- said that was as much a matter for Mourinho as it was for him.

"I have another year left on my contract and an option after that so if there is anything there to be discussed you would have to ask the manager," he explained.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

John Terry - Five highs and lows

2017-04-18 19:39

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks: Time for full Whiteley package? Mallett: Lions bullied Stormers RWC snub for Newlands and Kings Park? Rohan set for long stint on sidelines Varsity Cup Dream Team 2017 announced
Boks: Time for full Whiteley package? Div: Bosch a once-in-a-generation player Tuks down Maties to win Varsity Cup Bafana job: Baxter in or out? Steyn may turn out for SA 'A' in England

Fixtures
22 April 2017
Hull City v Watford, Kingston Communications Stadium 16:00
Swansea City v Stoke City, Liberty Stadium 16:00
West Ham United v Everton, London Stadium 16:00
AFC Bournemouth v Middlesbrough, Vitality Stadium 16:00
23 April 2017
Burnley v Manchester United, Turf Moor 15:15
Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Anfield 17:30
25 April 2017
Chelsea v Southampton, Stamford Bridge 20:45
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

How did Mark Keohane's Stormers v Lions pick pan out?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 