WRAP: English Premiership

Cape Town - A comprehensive wrap of all the collated matches, scores and
match reports in the Boxing Day English Premiership matches.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 26
Watford v Crystal Palace - 14:30
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion - 17:00
Leicester City v Everton - 17:00
Swansea City v West Ham United - 17:00
Manchester United v Sunderland - 17:00
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth - 17:00
Burnley v Middlesbrough - 17:00
Hull City v Manchester City - 19:15
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27
Liverpool v Stoke City - 19:15
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - 21:45