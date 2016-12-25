NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

WRAP: English Premiership

2016-12-25 23:05
Related Links

Cape Town - A comprehensive wrap of all the collated matches, scores and match reports in the Boxing Day English Premiership matches.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 26

Watford v Crystal Palace - 14:30
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion - 17:00
Leicester City v Everton - 17:00
Swansea City v West Ham United - 17:00
Manchester United v Sunderland - 17:00
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth - 17:00
Burnley v Middlesbrough - 17:00
Hull City v Manchester City - 19:15

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27

Liverpool v Stoke City - 19:15

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - 21:45

Read more on:    english premiership  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

United upturn leaves Mourinho feeling at home

2016-12-25 22:58

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Anger the spur for ailing champions Leicester Dump two Australian Super Rugby teams - Jones Chelsea to keep feasting over Xmas! Criticism of team, captain Smith just 'bizarre' PICS: #YNWA - Wayde van Niekerk visits the Reds
Tiger Woods poses as 'Mac Daddy Santa' Lancashire shut gate on Petersen CSA launches Proteas milestone program 5 memorable 'Shakes' Mashaba quotes Petersen apologises after 2-year ban

Fixtures
26 December 2016
Watford v Crystal Palace, Vicarage Road Stadium 14:30
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion, Emirates Stadium 17:00
Leicester City v Everton, King Power Stadium 17:00
Swansea City v West Ham United, Liberty Stadium 17:00
Manchester United v Sunderland, Old Trafford 17:00
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth, Stamford Bridge 17:00
Burnley v Middlesbrough, Turf Moor 17:00
Hull City v Manchester City, Kingston Communications Stadium 19:15
27 December 2016
Liverpool v Stoke City, Anfield 19:15
28 December 2016
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur, St. Mary's Stadium 21:45
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

7 images from your weekend in sport
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 