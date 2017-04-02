NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

West Ham back under-fire Bilic as pressure mounts

2017-04-02 19:00
Slaven Bilic (Gallo Images)
Related Links

London - West Ham's owners backed under-fire manager Slaven Bilic on Sunday insisting they have "100 percent faith" in him despite their slide towards the Premier League relegation zone.

Bilic's side crashed to a dismal 2-1 defeat at lowly Hull on Saturday that extended their losing run to four matches and ramped up the pressure on the Croatian.

The Hammers are on a six-game winless streak that leaves them only six points above the relegation places with eight games left.

Amid reports claiming Bilic could be sacked, a statement from the West Ham board read: "To end speculation once and for all, the West Ham United board feel it necessary to announce that we have 100 percent faith in Slaven Bilic's ability to lead West Ham United.

"Despite press speculation to the contrary, the manager's position is not under threat.

"The board know that Slaven and his coaching staff have the full backing of the playing squad and the overwhelming majority of supporters to lead West Ham United out of this difficult spell," the statement continued.

"The board now urge all supporters to unite behind the manager, his staff and the squad as we go into some important games."

It comes after Bilic warned his side they must stop conceding goals from set-pieces if they are to avoid a Premier League relegation fight.

Andy Carroll's 50th Premier League goal gave West Ham a deserved half-time lead at Hull, but the home side hit back through Andrew Robertson and Andrea Ranocchia.

Asked on Saturday if he was confident he could turn the club's fortunes round, Bilic said: "Of course. But we have to do that.

"It's still very open. The guys below us are closing the gap and it's up to us.

"We have a chance in every game, but nobody's going to do that apart from us. We have to do it."

West Ham are next in action on Wednesday when they face London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Rampant Celtic roar to Scottish title

0 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Lions 34-29 Sharks As it happened: Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Mamelodi Sundowns Spirited Lions snatch victory against Sharks How the 10-second 100m fell Side entry: Media as guilty of hindering transformation
Franco Smith chats to Sport24 Who will partner Elgar in England? Wrinkles aside Ronaldo liked my work - bust sculptor Super Rugby axe: Aussies may strike Fikile says 'bye, bye bye' to Twitter

Fixtures
04 April 2017
Leicester City v Sunderland, King Power Stadium 20:45
Burnley v Stoke City, Turf Moor 20:45
Watford v West Bromwich Albion, Vicarage Road Stadium 20:45
Manchester United v Everton, Old Trafford 21:00
05 April 2017
Arsenal v West Ham United, Emirates Stadium 20:45
Hull City v Middlesbrough, Kingston Communications Stadium 20:45
Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur, Liberty Stadium 20:45
Southampton v Crystal Palace, St. Mary's Stadium 20:45
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth, Anfield 21:00
Chelsea v Manchester City, Stamford Bridge 21:00
08 April 2017
Tottenham Hotspur v Watford, White Hart Lane 13:30
Stoke City v Liverpool, Britannia Stadium 16:00
Manchester City v Hull City, Etihad Stadium 16:00
West Ham United v Swansea City, London Stadium 16:00
Middlesbrough v Burnley, Riverside Stadium 16:00
West Bromwich Albion v Southampton, The Hawthorns 16:00
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea, Vitality Stadium 18:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane makes his Lions v Sharks pick
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 