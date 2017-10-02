Wenger sets Iwobi goal, assist targets

Cape Town - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has challenged Nigeria international Alex Iwobi to score 10 goals and assist in at least a further six this season.

The 21-year-old was on target last weekend, netting the second goal in the 2-0 home win over Premier League newcomers Brighton.

Iwobi will now join up with his Super eagles team-mates as they prepare for a crucial World Cup qualifier against Zambia in Uyo on October 7.

As well as the goal, the young Gunner will also have his confidence boosted after receiving praise from Wenger.

"He helps you a lot to get out of pressure when you are in a build-up game and creates spaces," the Frenchman told the club's official website.

"What you want from him is final balls and goals as well. A player like him must score 10 goals and he must as well give between six and 10 assists and that's what I want from him."

Iwobi added: "Well the thing with me, when I get an opportunity I just give 100 per cent.

"Obviously we've got a lot of great players in the team so I've had to be patient and I'm still young, but whenever I get the opportunity I always give my best and like today I was able to do that."