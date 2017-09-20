Wenger insists Wilshere fighting hard for his place

Cape Town - Arsenal
manager Arsene Wenger insists Jack Wilshere is a special player and
that he is working hard to fight his way back into the starting line-up.
The Englishman is yet to make a Premier League appearance this
season, after recovering from a broken leg, but played 22 minutes in the
Europa League clash with Cologne last week and could get another chance
in the EFL Cup against Doncaster Rovers on Wednesday.
Wenger admits the 25-year-old isn't quite at his best yet but is
getting close to it and should be a real contender for a place in the
Gunners' midfield.
"If you ask me, 'Is he back to his full, 100% potential?', I would say no," said Wenger, as quoted by Four Four Two. "But he's not far away.
"The rest now can only be gained by competition. That's why I believe
that these kind of games [Europa League and EFL Cup] are very important
for Jack at the moment.
"He is focused, he is working hard and he is absolutely determined to
get his place back in the team. There is a big fight there, and that's
what we want.
"It's a dream for all of us to see him fulfill his potential.
"I gave Jack his start at 17 years of age. That means I am convinced -
you have to be convinced, to play a boy at 17 years of age, that he is a
special player.
"He is a special player, but we are all the same in that you need
health to work - I need health to work and a football player needs to be
healthy to play."