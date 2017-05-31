NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Wenger in! Signs new two-year contract

2017-05-31 12:31
Arsene Wenger (Getty)
Cape Town - Arsene Wenger has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract with Arsenal which will keep him at the club until at least 2019.

Wenger's future was the subject of intense speculation during the season, with a section of disgruntled fans and pundits calling for the long-serving Frenchman to leave.

The 67-year-old has been Arsenal manager for 21 years, winning three Premier league titles and seven FA Cup trophies, but the club could only manage a fifth-place finish this season.

Arsenal will miss out on the lucrative Champions League next term for the first time since Wenger took charge in 1996.

They did end the season with silverware, however, after beating Premier League champions Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

