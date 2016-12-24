Wenger in no rush to discuss Arsenal extension

Cape Town - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists he is not interested in discussing a contract extension with the London club until the final months of the current campaign.

The Frenchman's current deal expires at the end of the season, but he is not ready to enter negotiations over a potential extension just yet.

The 67-year-old, who celebrated 20 years at the Arsenal helm back in August, says the club's hierarchy is happy to wait until the final months of the 2016/17 season before discussing his future at the Emirates.

"I always said that I will judge where I stand in spring and make my decisions then," Wenger told reporters.

"The club is free as well. It's not because I am here a long time that I have any rights. We are both on the same boat."

Despite the fact that Wenger's future at Arsenal remains the subject of widespread speculation, he has reminded fans and pundits of the fact that he has in the past waited until the end of the season before committing to a new deal.

He added: "There are plenty of managers who arrived at the end of their contract. It happened to me before.

"I signed sometimes in March, April for longer contracts. So I don't think it's a problem."