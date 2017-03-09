Wenger: Fans opinion have bearing on my decision

Cape Town - Under-fire Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits the opinion of the club's fans will factor in his decision whether to stay on beyond the current season.



Disgruntled Gunners supporters staged a protest on their way to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday ahead of the UEFA Champions League last-16, second-leg clash against Bayern Munich.

Wenger's side exited the competition at the same stage for the seventh year running as they suffered a humiliating 10-2 defeat on aggregate to the German champions.

The Frenchman's contract runs out at the end of the campaign and he insists a decision to extend won't be made before then, but will take the fans' feelings into account.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Wenger said: 'Of course you consider everything. It won't be the most important factor, but I will consider it of course.

'I work very hard for 20 years to make the fans happy. I understand they are not when we lose. I don't want to judge that. I am not able to. I've said many times you have to accept different opinions.

'I don't work for my image. I work for the club with full commitment. How will I be judged? It's not too much my problem.

'I think I have shown since I am here that I love this club, that I'm loyal to this club and I make the right decisions for this club, and I will continue to do that, in respecting the values that are vital to me.'

Meanwhile Arsenal forward Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wants to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, according to press reports.

The 23-year-old is growing increasingly frustrated at the Emirates and wants to join the expected exodus of top players including Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to make a fresh start at another club, Sky Sports say.