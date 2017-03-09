Wenger: Fans opinion have bearing on my decision

Cape Town - Under-fire
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits the opinion of the club's fans will
factor in his decision whether to stay on beyond the current season.
Disgruntled Gunners supporters staged a protest on their way to the
Emirates Stadium on Tuesday ahead of the UEFA Champions League last-16,
second-leg clash against Bayern Munich.
Wenger's side exited the competition at the same stage for the
seventh year running as they suffered a humiliating 10-2 defeat on
aggregate to the German champions.
The Frenchman's contract runs out at the end of the campaign and he
insists a decision to extend won't be made before then, but will take
the fans' feelings into account.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Wenger said: 'Of course
you consider everything. It won't be the most important factor, but I
will consider it of course.
'I work very hard for 20 years to make the fans happy. I understand
they are not when we lose. I don't want to judge that. I am not able to.
I've said many times you have to accept different opinions.
'I don't work for my image. I work for the club with full commitment. How will I be judged? It's not too much my problem.
'I think I have shown since I am here that I love this club, that I'm
loyal to this club and I make the right decisions for this club, and I
will continue to do that, in respecting the values that are vital to
me.'
Meanwhile Arsenal forward Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wants to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, according to press reports.
The 23-year-old is growing increasingly frustrated at the Emirates
and wants to join the expected exodus of top players including Alexis
Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to make a fresh start at another club, Sky Sports say.