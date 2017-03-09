NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Wenger: Fans opinion have bearing on my decision

2017-03-09 15:51
Arsene Wneger (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Under-fire Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits the opinion of the club's fans will factor in his decision whether to stay on beyond the current season.

Disgruntled Gunners supporters staged a protest on their way to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday ahead of the UEFA Champions League last-16, second-leg clash against Bayern Munich.

Wenger's side exited the competition at the same stage for the seventh year running as they suffered a humiliating 10-2 defeat on aggregate to the German champions.

The Frenchman's contract runs out at the end of the campaign and he insists a decision to extend won't be made before then, but will take the fans' feelings into account.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Wenger said: 'Of course you consider everything. It won't be the most important factor, but I will consider it of course.

'I work very hard for 20 years to make the fans happy. I understand they are not when we lose. I don't want to judge that. I am not able to. I've said many times you have to accept different opinions.

'I don't work for my image. I work for the club with full commitment. How will I be judged? It's not too much my problem.

'I think I have shown since I am here that I love this club, that I'm loyal to this club and I make the right decisions for this club, and I will continue to do that, in respecting the values that are vital to me.'

Meanwhile Arsenal forward Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wants to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, according to press reports.

The 23-year-old is growing increasingly frustrated at the Emirates and wants to join the expected exodus of top players including Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to make a fresh start at another club, Sky Sports say.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Hip-hop’s smallest dancer is making one massive statement

46 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Son of WP legend set for Stormers start Super Rugby: Weekend teams Proteas, Black Caps finely poised after day two Lions pick rookie at flyhalf 'Best ever' Neymar hails historic Barca
No excuses this time as AC eyes redemption WATCH: The most passionate Varsity Cup interview ever! Super Rugby season over for Cheetahs lock Jordaan withdraws from FIFA race Dolphins welcome back Proteas duo

Fixtures
11 March 2017
Everton v West Bromwich Albion, Goodison Park 17:00
Hull City v Swansea City, Kingston Communications Stadium 17:00
Middlesbrough v Sunderland, Riverside Stadium 17:00
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur, Selhurst Park 17:00
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United, Vitality Stadium 17:00
Arsenal v Leicester City, Emirates Stadium 19:30
12 March 2017
Southampton v Manchester United, St. Mary's Stadium 15:30
Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 18:00
13 March 2017
Chelsea v Watford, Stamford Bridge 22:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Emotional celebrations at Camp Nou after Barcelona's historic victory
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 