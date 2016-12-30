Wenger: EPL has disappointed fans

Cape Town - Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger claims this season's English Premier League has failed to live up to expectations, following a number of high-profile managerial appointments.



Much was made of the arrivals of managers Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte in the off-season, with pundits and fans alike predicting a closely-contested race for the EPL title.

But, with Chelsea sitting six points clear at the summit of the league table at the halfway mark, Wenger feels the league has become more tactical and less entertaining for fans to watch.

"Overall it was a very promising Premier League with the best managers of the world all here competing - it promised to be an exceptional year, but until now I think it has been disappointing on all levels," he told the club's official website.

"We have not produced the games, the Premier League has not produced the games that are remembered.

"Maybe [it is because] both teams are always top quality. I think everybody is under pressure first not to lose. Every game has become so important, maybe as well because the difference between the favourite teams and the smaller teams means that some teams just defend.

"I just feel there is more in the league than what we've produced. I include myself in that and you always think that a Premier League year is remembered as well by the two or three games that were absolutely spectacular. At the moment we have not produced that as a league.

"I just think we have the best managers in the world in this league and I'm sure in the second part of the season, when everyone really has to go for it and it's not anymore 'wait and see' but 'go and take', we will see some spectacular games. But we have not completely produced yet.