English Premiership

Wenger: Arsenal a few quality additions away from success

2017-05-22 15:55
Arsene Wenger.(Getty Images)
Cape Town - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes his squad only needs one or two players in order for them to challenge for Premier League honours next season.

The Gunners finished this season outside the top four for the first time in Wenger's 21-year reign, but the Frenchman is confident the current group of players is good enough.

Arsenal took fifth position in the standings this past campaign, after a 3-1 win over Everton on Sunday, 18 points off champions Chelsea's pace.

“I think this group of players is good enough to come back," Wenger told the press, according to Goal.

“They have learned a lot and they have gone through difficult periods this season and they have bounced back in a very strong way.

“I think that will help them, absolutely, next season.

“But first I think we have to keep 90 per cent of these players together and find one or two more who strengthen the group but we don’t need a lot. We don’t need many. But we need maybe top quality.”

