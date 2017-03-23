Watzke: Dortmund are a notch above Liverpool

Cape Town - Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke believes the German side are far superior to Liverpool in terms of their performances on the pitch.



The BVB are seventh in UEFA's club coefficient rankings, while Liverpool are down in 34th position, having qualified for the Champions League only once over the past seven campaigns.

The Reds are led by former Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp, who took over in 2015, and despite highlighting the English side's shortcomings, Watzke believes he is the right man to lift the Merseyside club to where they were in the past.

He told SportBild: "We are way ahead in sporting terms right now. It's not for nothing that we are seventh in the UEFA ranking.

"But I have no doubt that Jurgen Klopp can lead Liverpool to its old strength if he's allowed to work calmly."