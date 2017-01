WATCH: How Klopp stopped United's best player

Cape Town - Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville has demonstrated the tactical battle between Manchester United and Liverpool in their 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Neville, on the BBC's Match of the Day, showed how an innovative Jurgen Klopp set his team up to counter who he thinks is United's best player, Michael Carrick.

The former Valencia coach added that Jose Mourinho's decision to change tactics by bringing on Marouane Fellaini and playing more direct, helped salvaged a point for the home side.

Meanwhile, Mourinho felt Liverpool came to Old Trafford with the intention of defending, saying that his team were the better side an the day.

The Red Devils next face Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium on Saturday, January 21 and will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run in all competitions.

Kick-off is at 17:00 (SA time).