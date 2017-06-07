NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Veteran Defoe set for Bournemouth move

2017-06-07 06:42
jermain defoe
Related Links

London - Veteran England striker Jermain Defoe is set to join Premier League side Bournemouth after undergoing a medical, he told BBC Radio on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old - who scored 15 goals in the Premier League for Sunderland last season but is able to leave for free as he had an escape clause in his contract should they be relegated - said it would be announced officially in July.

"It's out there, a lot of people obviously knew, I did a medical and said when this is finished and I've had a break, come July everyone will know anyway," he said.

Defoe, who also numbers West Ham, Tottenham (twice) and Portsmouth among his other clubs, had been at Sunderland since 2015 after a spell in Major League Soccer with Toronto FC.

Defoe, who spent the 2000/01 season at Bournemouth on loan when they were in the third tier scoring 18 goals in 29 league appearances, said he didn't want to announce the move officially out of respect for the Sunderland fans who were still depressed following relegation.

"Two and a bit years at Sunderland, I enjoyed my time there, it's not nice when you get relegated, I don't think it's fair on the Sunderland fans to come out so soon after they've been relegated and say 'yeah, I'm signing for someone else'" he said.

"It's too soon to put it out there. At the right time, I would like to say 'this is the club I'll be playing for'."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Carragher: Sturridge too good for bench role

2017-06-06 22:41

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
What would an all-local Bok side look like? Accomplished Cape Town runner killed in hit and run Jake: No-one asked me for advice on France Pakistan: De Villiers’ hot streak for SA Pollard to make return - in Mauritius?
Jake: No-one asked me for advice on France Coetzee confident woeful 2016 will not be repeated WP to get permanent 'Black African' cricket club? Gary Player pays tribute to Vincent Tshabalala Edgbaston: SA’s dirty word (or is it?)

Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 