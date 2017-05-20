NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Usmanov bid to buy Arsenal rejected

2017-05-20 07:06
Arsene Wenger (Getty)
Related Links

London - Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has had a $1.3 billion bid to take full control of Arsenal rejected by owner Stan Kroenke, a person familiar with the offer said on Friday.

Usmanov remains interested in buying out Kroenke's 67-percent majority stake in a deal valuing the club at $2 billion, the person told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the club's financial matters. Arsenal and Kroenke's American sports operation declined comment.

It is Usmanov's latest move in a decade-long battle to own Arsenal, having built up a 30 percent stake in the Premier League club since 2007. The takeover bid was mounted as another season at Arsenal draws to a conclusion amid uncertainty and strife on and off the pitch at the north London club.

Arsenal is set to miss out on qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in two decades, with the team in fifth place heading into its final match of the league campaign against Everton on Sunday.

Fan protests have mounted against manager Arsene Wenger with calls for him to leave after almost 21 years in charge. Wenger said his future won't be settled until a board meeting is held after Arsenal plays Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 27.

Usmanov, whose investment in Arsenal is through Red & White Holdings, has been denied a place on the board of directors by Kroenke and he has publicly questioned the lack of investment in the squad. Kroenke, who - like Usmanov - first started amassing shares in Arsenal in 2007, succeeded in gaining full control in 2011.

Under Kroenke, Arsenal's Premier League trophy drought has continued. The last title came in 2004 and the only silverware since then has been FA Cup successes in 2014 and 2015.

The Financial Times first reported that Usmanov made the recent offer to buy out Kroenke, who also owns the Los Angeles Rams NFL team and Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids.

Usmanov's business empire spans from mining assets to media. He has a majority share in VKontakte, Russia's most popular social media network with 270 million accounts, and other online assets. The 63-year-old tycoon, who started out with a plastic bags business, also heads the International Fencing Federation.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Mourinho backs Pogba to cope with father's death

2017-05-20 06:58

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Crusaders beat Chiefs in brutal Fiji clash De Kock: Hougaard at No 9 for Boks! S18: Hopes of SA-staged final dip Gutsy Stormers overpower Blues at Newlands Rebels refuse to be cut from Super Rugby
Leyds at 10 for Stormers, Senatla at wing Alexander: No SA team will be in wilderness Murray puzzled after early Rome exit SuperSport coy on Baxter's replacement WTA chief attacks Sharapova's French Open snub

Fixtures
Sunday, 21 May 2017
Liverpool v Middlesbrough, Anfield 16:00
Arsenal v Everton, Emirates Stadium 16:00
Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth, King Power Stadium 16:00
Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur, Kingston Communications Stadium 16:00
Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion, Liberty Stadium 16:00
Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Old Trafford 16:00
Southampton v Stoke City, St. Mary's Stadium 16:00
Chelsea v Sunderland, Stamford Bridge 16:00
Burnley v West Ham United, Turf Moor 16:00
Watford v Manchester City, Vicarage Road Stadium 16:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Junior Boks share what their selection means to them
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 