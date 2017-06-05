United place £80 million tag on De Gea

Cape Town - Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is giving nothing away on the club's possible move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, who has been linked with the Spanish giants for the past three seasons.



De Gea almost joined the European champions in March 2015, but the transfer broke down at the last minute, and the Spain international subsequently signed a new contract with the Old Trafford club, that expires in 2019.

That, however, has not stopped Madrid from chasing the former Atletico Madrid star.

But, minutes after Madrid defeated Juventus 4-1 in Saturday's Champions League final, Perez gave nothing away on the club's move for the player, saying he didn't know where the 26-year-old will be playing his football next season.

"De Gea is a great goalkeeper who plays for United," he told Atresmedia after the final on Saturday.

"I don't know where he will play next season because I'm not a fortune teller."

Reports have emerged suggesting the club would be willing to offer Manchester United Gareth Bale in a swap deal that will see De Gea return to the city of his birth.

According to furtherreports, United manager Jose Mourinho is said to be willing to sell the player should Madrid put in an offer of around £80 million on the table.

Meanwhile United have cooled their interest in signing Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann, according to British media reports on Thursday. Europa League winners United were reported to be plotting an approach for 26-year-old Griezmann.