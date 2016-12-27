United fans honour George Michael

Cape Town - Manchester United fans honoured pop icon George Michael, who died on Christmas Day, breaking out into the Wham! hit "Last Christmas" during their game against Sunderland on Monday.



With United leading 1-0 in the 70th minute, the fans at Old Trafford began to sing after the British pop star passed away on Sunday at the age of 53.

Michael died at his home in Goring, England, after an apparent heart failure.

He sold millions of albums around the globe as a member of Wham! and then in his solo career.

On the field, Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a contender for goal of the season late in the game, receiving a cross from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and finishing with a diving, back-heeled strike.

The hosts won 3-1, with Ibrahimovic also scoring along with Daley Blind.

Fabio Borini got a consolation goal for the visitors late on.