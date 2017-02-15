NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

United failed in £85m Muller bid

2017-02-15 17:00
Thomas Mueller (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Bayern Munich have revealed that they rejected an offer from Manchester United for Thomas Muller at the end of last season.

The 27-year-old German international is a massively prized asset at Bayern, with 156 goals in 379 appearances for the club.

United were reportedly prepared to part with €100m (£85m) for the attacker's services, says Bayern vice-chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen, to add to a growing list of reinforcements under new manager Jose Mourinho.

Eric Bailly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba were all successfully signed, but Bayern weren't willing to sell Muller.

Dreesen told Bild: "There really was such a thing.

"Then came a fax from England. For us, however, a sale of Thomas Muller was never discussed.

"If a player fits us, we would be stupid to give him a short-term prospect of a record profit and to weaken him."

Muller has subsequently struggled for goals this season, scoring just four times in all competitions.

