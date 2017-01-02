Toure: Guardiola's anger is justified

Cape Town - Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure admits manager Pep Guardiola has reason to be angry following their below-par performance in the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

Georginio Wijnaldum's eighth-minute header was enough to hand Jurgen Klopp's side their fourth consecutive victory and consign the Citizens their fourth loss of the season.

The 33-year-old midfielder says they must now react in a positive manner if they are to keep themselves within touching distance of the teams above them in the EPL standings.

"Of course he is going to be angry. He is a manager who can be angry," he told reporters.

"We have to sometimes improve and react to situations. Of course we knew Liverpool would be waiting when we lost the ball, and they did that to score, so he will be angry for everything that is happening.

"We are not going to be perfect, there are times when we won't take opportunities - but we can take opportunities from this too. Anfield is not easy but we can learn from this and what the manager says about it.

"When you lose games, what do you have to do? You are disappointed and you want to bounce back.

"We don't want to let the gap grow much more between us and Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham, so we have to react.

"This season will still be very tight with so many teams involved at the top.

"I think we have to believe. If we want to have a chance of winning the title, then we have to win most of the games and we have to put a run together.

"We are keeping positive because we have a lot of experience in this team. In 2014, we had a very good run after the new year, we won nearly all the games.

"Of course it is going to be very tough but we have the team, we have the squad to do something," he concluded.