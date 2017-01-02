NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Toure: Guardiola's anger is justified

2017-01-02 10:49
Pep Guardiola (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure admits manager Pep Guardiola has reason to be angry following their below-par performance in the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

Georginio Wijnaldum's eighth-minute header was enough to hand Jurgen Klopp's side their fourth consecutive victory and consign the Citizens their fourth loss of the season.

The 33-year-old midfielder says they must now react in a positive manner if they are to keep themselves within touching distance of the teams above them in the EPL standings.

"Of course he is going to be angry. He is a manager who can be angry," he told reporters.

"We have to sometimes improve and react to situations. Of course we knew Liverpool would be waiting when we lost the ball, and they did that to score, so he will be angry for everything that is happening.

"We are not going to be perfect, there are times when we won't take opportunities - but we can take opportunities from this too. Anfield is not easy but we can learn from this and what the manager says about it.

"When you lose games, what do you have to do? You are disappointed and you want to bounce back.

"We don't want to let the gap grow much more between us and Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham, so we have to react.

"This season will still be very tight with so many teams involved at the top.

"I think we have to believe. If we want to have a chance of winning the title, then we have to win most of the games and we have to put a run together.

"We are keeping positive because we have a lot of experience in this team. In 2014, we had a very good run after the new year, we won nearly all the games.

"Of course it is going to be very tough but we have the team, we have the squad to do something," he concluded.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Chelsea rivals want Spurs win - Pochettino

2017-01-02 08:11

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kallis pops in at Proteas practice Nxumalo linked with R6m Wits move - report Seam-friendly Newlands wicket to favour SA Giroud strikes it lucky with 'best goal of his life' Jennings has no issue taking on Proteas
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Fixtures
02 January 2017
Middlesbrough v Leicester City, Riverside Stadium 14:30
Manchester City v Burnley, Etihad Stadium 17:00
Everton v Southampton, Goodison Park 17:00
Sunderland v Liverpool, Stadium of Light 17:00
West Bromwich Albion v Hull City, The Hawthorns 17:00
West Ham United v Manchester United, London Stadium 19:15
03 January 2017
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal, Vitality Stadium 21:45
Stoke City v Watford, Britannia Stadium 22:00
Crystal Palace v Swansea City, Selhurst Park 22:00
04 January 2017
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea, White Hart Lane 22:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 