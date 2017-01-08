NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Torino reject big-money Arsenal bid for Belotti

2017-01-08 18:21
Arsenal (File)
Related Links

Milan, Jan 8, 2017 (AFP) -Torino have rejected a bid from Arsenal for Italy striker Andrea Belotti believed to be in the region of  €65 million (£55m), the Serie A side said on Sunday.

With 13 goals in 16 appearances in only his second season in Serie A, Belotti -- who celebrates his goals by mimicking a rooster's comb with an open hand to his forehead -- has emerged as the most exciting homegrown striker in Italy in years.

Known as "Il Gallo" (The Rooster), Belotti has reportedly also been watched by Manchester United, prompting Torino president Urbano Cairo to slap on a €100m buy-out clause for clubs outside Italy when he tied the 22-year-old front man to a new deal until 2021 last month.

Arsenal, Torino said, tabled an offer for Belotti in recent weeks only to be told it was far below their asking price.

When asked specifically about an offer from Arsenal, Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi told Sky Sport: "Yes, we received the offer but it didn't reflect the true value of the player.

"In any case, he's not going anywhere for the moment. We'll see what happens in the future but we intend on keeping Belotti.

"The (club) president included this significant buy-out clause. I think he's worth more than they have offered."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Liverpool youngsters frustrated by Plymouth

32 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Caster ties the knot Abbott’s departure sort of a blessing in disguise Why Amla stood the test of time Domingo: Kolpak deals can be a good thing ‘They’re going to miss him’
Proteas v Oz Test itinerary announced Hash’s 100th: celebration, plus scrutiny Rabada: It would be sad to see Abbott go Tributes flood in for 'troubled' Westner Rabada: Amla is not a robot

Fixtures
14 January 2017
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion, White Hart Lane 14:30
Hull City v AFC Bournemouth, Kingston Communications Stadium 17:00
Swansea City v Arsenal, Liberty Stadium 17:00
West Ham United v Crystal Palace, London Stadium 17:00
Sunderland v Stoke City, Stadium of Light 17:00
Burnley v Southampton, Turf Moor 17:00
Watford v Middlesbrough, Vicarage Road Stadium 17:00
Leicester City v Chelsea, King Power Stadium 19:30
15 January 2017
Everton v Manchester City, Goodison Park 15:30
Manchester United v Liverpool, Old Trafford 18:00
21 January 2017
Liverpool v Swansea City, Anfield 14:30
Stoke City v Manchester United, Britannia Stadium 17:00
Middlesbrough v West Ham United, Riverside Stadium 17:00
Crystal Palace v Everton, Selhurst Park 17:00
West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland, The Hawthorns 17:00
AFC Bournemouth v Watford, Vitality Stadium 17:00
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur, Etihad Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 