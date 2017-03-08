Tomkins hails Sakho impact

Cape Town - Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins feels the arrival of Mamadou Sakho has been a huge boost for the club, as they look towards Premier League survival.

Sakho was roped in on loan by Eagles manager Sam Allardyce after being frozen out at Liverpool, and he produced a stellar performance on Saturday alongside Tomkins in their 2-0 win over West Brom at the Hawthorns.

In just his second appearance since arriving at Selhurst Park, the Frenchman's presence seems to have changed the fortunes of the struggling team - with two wins and two clean sheets in consecutive games.

"Mamadou has come in and he's good to play alongside because he is so chilled and calm," Tomkins told the club's official website.

"He's been brilliant and I am enjoying my time as we learn from each other and let's hope it can keep going.

"It's so big to be keeping clean sheets in the Premier League and it's something the manager has always been big on."

Allardyce's side are currently in 17th place, three points clear of the drop zone with 11 games left in the season.