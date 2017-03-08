NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Tomkins hails Sakho impact

2017-03-08 18:32
Mamadou Sakho (AFP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins feels the arrival of Mamadou Sakho has been a huge boost for the club, as they look towards Premier League survival.

Sakho was roped in on loan by Eagles manager Sam Allardyce after being frozen out at Liverpool, and he produced a stellar performance on Saturday alongside Tomkins in their 2-0 win over West Brom at the Hawthorns.

In just his second appearance since arriving at Selhurst Park, the Frenchman's presence seems to have changed the fortunes of the struggling team - with two wins and two clean sheets in consecutive games.

"Mamadou has come in and he's good to play alongside because he is so chilled and calm," Tomkins told the club's official website.

"He's been brilliant and I am enjoying my time as we learn from each other and let's hope it can keep going.

"It's so big to be keeping clean sheets in the Premier League and it's something the manager has always been big on."

Allardyce's side are currently in 17th place, three points clear of the drop zone with 11 games left in the season.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Real Madrid pay respects at Kopa funeral

2017-03-08 18:43

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Elgar leads South African recovery Elgar: One of my toughest days in the middle No winner in SARU's half-cocked overseas policy Coetzee: Transformation not about numbers Elgar … now to tick that extra box!
WATCH: The most passionate Varsity Cup interview ever! Super Rugby season over for Cheetahs lock Jordaan withdraws from FIFA race Dolphins welcome back Proteas duo Lions without Bok stars for Jaguares

Fixtures
08 March 2017
Manchester City v Stoke City, Etihad Stadium 22:00
11 March 2017
Everton v West Bromwich Albion, Goodison Park 17:00
Hull City v Swansea City, Kingston Communications Stadium 17:00
Middlesbrough v Sunderland, Riverside Stadium 17:00
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur, Selhurst Park 17:00
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United, Vitality Stadium 17:00
Arsenal v Leicester City, Emirates Stadium 19:30
12 March 2017
Southampton v Manchester United, St. Mary's Stadium 15:30
Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 18:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane makes his Super Rugby Week 3 picks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 