English Premiership

Toffees crush City's title hopes

2017-01-15 18:12
Romelu Lukaku (TEAMtalk)
Cape Town - Everton produced their performance of the season as they thrashed Manchester City 4-0 in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Citizens came into the fixture against an inconsistent home team knowing any result besides a win would virtually end their title aspirations.

And despite holding over 70% possession, the Merseysiders managed to put four past goalkeeper Claudio Bravo as the Goodison Park faithful were treated to one of the games of their season.

The first shot on target for Everton resulted in their first goal and it came from a poor Gael Clichy clearance as he hit the ball straight at Tom Davies. The midfielder immediately slid a pass through the defence for Mirallas, who squared for Romelu Lukaku and the striker slammed home his 13th of the campaign.

City looked like a team with no real attacking vigour, spraying the ball from side to side, with the three-man Toffees defence of Mason Holgate, Ashley Williams and Ramiro Funes Mori looking very comfortable until the break.

Two minutes into the second half Yaya Toure gave the ball away in the middle of the park and Lukaku pounced before feeding a pass to Mirallas. John Stones tried hooking it away but only to Ross Barkley, who in turn found Mirallas again and the forward doubled the hosts' advantage.

The late goal-scoring show that followed belong to two teenagers, first 18-year-old midfielder Davies in the 79th minute with an incredible solo run before recovering from being floored by a City defender.

After picking himself up, he latched onto a through-ball in the City box to dink one over the onrushing Bravo and then late substitute, 19-year-old Ademola Lookman scored with his first touch as a Everton footballer, after his move from League One side Charlton - in the 94th minute.

