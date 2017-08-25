Tipsters: Red Devils to keep rolling!

Cape Town - Smooth-firing English Premiership leaders Manchester United will continue on their merry way at the expense of visitors Leicester, the champions of two seasons back, on Saturday.

So say all seven of the Sport24 pundits, even if most don’t see it being quite as straightforward as in the Old Trafford encounter of the last campaign, when the Red Devils won 4-1 - all of the home goals coming in a memorable first-half for them.

Each round of the 2017/18 Premiership season, our experts have a crack at predicting the results.

Compiled by Rob Houwing (Newcastle-partial), the others are Garrin Lambley (Everton), Lloyd Burnard, Tashreeq Vardien, Baden Gillion and Lynn Butler (all Man Utd) plus Craig Taylor (Liverpool).

Three points are awarded for an entirely correct scoreline, and one for right result. Try it yourself and see how you shape up...

OUR FORECASTS:

BOURNEMOUTH v MANCHESTER CITY

Saturday, 13:30

Rob: 0-1

Garrin: 0-2

Tashreeq: 1-3

Lloyd: 0-3

Lynn: 0-3

Craig: 0-3

Baden: 1-3

Last season: 0-2

CRYSTAL PALACE v SWANSEA

Saturday, 16:00

Rob: 1-1

Garrin: 2-1

Tashreeq: 2-1

Lloyd: 1-0

Lynn: 1-0

Craig: 1-1

Baden: 1-0

Last season: 1-2

NEWCASTLE v WEST HAM

Saturday, 16:00

Rob: 1-1

Garrin: 1-1

Tashreeq: 1-2

Lloyd: 1-0

Lynn: 1-0

Craig: 2-1

Baden: 1-2

Last season: Not applicable

HUDDERSFIELD v SOUTHAMPTON

Saturday, 16:00

Rob: 1-1

Garrin: 1-1

Tashreeq: 1-2

Lloyd: 1-2

Lynn: 1-1

Craig: 1-1

Baden: 2-0

Last season: Not applicable

WATFORD v BRIGHTON

Saturday, 16:00

Rob: 1-0

Garrin: 2-1

Tashreeq: 3-1

Lloyd: 2-0

Lynn: 1-0

Craig: 2-1

Baden: 3-1

Last season: Not applicable

MANCHESTER UNITED v LEICESTER

Saturday, 18:30

Rob: 2-0

Garrin: 3-1

Tashreeq: 2-0

Lloyd: 2-0

Lynn: 2-1

Craig: 2-0

Baden: 3-0

Last season: 4-1

CHELSEA v EVERTON

Sunday, 14:30

Rob: 1-0

Garrin: 2-1

Tashreeq: 2-2

Lloyd: 2-1

Lynn: 2-1

Craig: 2-1

Baden: 2-1

Last season: 5-0

WEST BROM v STOKE

Sunday, 14:30

Rob: 1-0

Garrin: 1-1

Tashreeq: 1-1

Lloyd: 1-0

Lynn: 1-0

Craig: 1-2

Baden: 0-0

Last season: 1-0

LIVERPOOL v ARSENAL

Sunday, 17:00

Rob: 2-1

Garrin: 1-1

Tashreeq: 3-2

Lloyd: 1-1

Lynn: 2-1

Craig: 2-1

Baden: 2-2

Last season: 3-1

TOTTENHAM v BURNLEY

Sunday, 17:00

Rob: 2-0

Garrin: 2-0

Tashreeq: 4-0

Lloyd: 3-0

Lynn: 3-0

Craig: 3-0

Baden: 3-1

Last season: 2-1

*LEADERBOARD

21 Lynn (9 points in last round)

18 Tashreeq (9)

12 Craig (6) & Lloyd (4)

11 Garrin (4) & Baden (3)

10 Rob (4)