Tipsters: Red Devils to keep rolling!

Cape
Town - Smooth-firing English Premiership leaders Manchester United will
continue on their merry way at the expense of visitors Leicester, the champions
of two seasons back, on Saturday.
So
say all seven of the Sport24 pundits, even if most don’t see it being quite as
straightforward as in the Old Trafford encounter of the last campaign, when the
Red Devils won 4-1 - all of the home goals coming in a memorable first-half for
them.
Each
round of the 2017/18 Premiership season, our experts have a crack at predicting
the results.
Compiled
by Rob Houwing (Newcastle-partial),
the others are Garrin Lambley
(Everton), Lloyd Burnard, Tashreeq
Vardien, Baden Gillion and Lynn
Butler (all Man Utd) plus Craig Taylor (Liverpool).
Three
points are awarded for an entirely correct scoreline, and one for right result.
Try it yourself and see how you shape up...
OUR
FORECASTS:
BOURNEMOUTH
v MANCHESTER CITY
Saturday,
13:30
Rob:
0-1
Garrin:
0-2
Tashreeq:
1-3
Lloyd:
0-3
Lynn:
0-3
Craig:
0-3
Baden:
1-3
Last
season: 0-2
CRYSTAL
PALACE v SWANSEA
Saturday,
16:00
Rob:
1-1
Garrin:
2-1
Tashreeq:
2-1
Lloyd:
1-0
Lynn:
1-0
Craig:
1-1
Baden:
1-0
Last
season: 1-2
NEWCASTLE
v WEST HAM
Saturday,
16:00
Rob:
1-1
Garrin:
1-1
Tashreeq:
1-2
Lloyd:
1-0
Lynn:
1-0
Craig:
2-1
Baden:
1-2
Last
season: Not applicable
HUDDERSFIELD
v SOUTHAMPTON
Saturday,
16:00
Rob:
1-1
Garrin:
1-1
Tashreeq:
1-2
Lloyd:
1-2
Lynn:
1-1
Craig:
1-1
Baden:
2-0
Last
season: Not applicable
WATFORD
v BRIGHTON
Saturday,
16:00
Rob:
1-0
Garrin:
2-1
Tashreeq:
3-1
Lloyd:
2-0
Lynn:
1-0
Craig:
2-1
Baden:
3-1
Last
season: Not applicable
MANCHESTER
UNITED v LEICESTER
Saturday,
18:30
Rob:
2-0
Garrin:
3-1
Tashreeq:
2-0
Lloyd:
2-0
Lynn:
2-1
Craig:
2-0
Baden:
3-0
Last
season: 4-1
CHELSEA
v EVERTON
Sunday,
14:30
Rob:
1-0
Garrin:
2-1
Tashreeq:
2-2
Lloyd:
2-1
Lynn:
2-1
Craig:
2-1
Baden:
2-1
Last
season: 5-0
WEST
BROM v STOKE
Sunday,
14:30
Rob:
1-0
Garrin:
1-1
Tashreeq:
1-1
Lloyd:
1-0
Lynn:
1-0
Craig:
1-2
Baden:
0-0
Last
season: 1-0
LIVERPOOL
v ARSENAL
Sunday,
17:00
Rob:
2-1
Garrin:
1-1
Tashreeq:
3-2
Lloyd:
1-1
Lynn:
2-1
Craig:
2-1
Baden:
2-2
Last
season: 3-1
TOTTENHAM
v BURNLEY
Sunday,
17:00
Rob:
2-0
Garrin:
2-0
Tashreeq:
4-0
Lloyd:
3-0
Lynn:
3-0
Craig:
3-0
Baden:
3-1
Last
season: 2-1
*LEADERBOARD
21
Lynn (9 points in last round)
18
Tashreeq (9)
12
Craig (6) & Lloyd (4)
11
Garrin (4) & Baden (3)
10
Rob (4)