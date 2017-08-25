NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Tipsters: Red Devils to keep rolling!

2017-08-25 10:55
English Premiership flutter (File)
Cape Town - Smooth-firing English Premiership leaders Manchester United will continue on their merry way at the expense of visitors Leicester, the champions of two seasons back, on Saturday.

So say all seven of the Sport24 pundits, even if most don’t see it being quite as straightforward as in the Old Trafford encounter of the last campaign, when the Red Devils won 4-1 - all of the home goals coming in a memorable first-half for them.

Each round of the 2017/18 Premiership season, our experts have a crack at predicting the results.

Compiled by Rob Houwing (Newcastle-partial), the others are Garrin Lambley (Everton), Lloyd Burnard, Tashreeq Vardien, Baden Gillion and Lynn Butler (all Man Utd) plus Craig Taylor (Liverpool).

Three points are awarded for an entirely correct scoreline, and one for right result. Try it yourself and see how you shape up...

OUR FORECASTS:

BOURNEMOUTH v MANCHESTER CITY
Saturday, 13:30

Rob: 0-1
Garrin: 0-2
Tashreeq: 1-3
Lloyd: 0-3
Lynn: 0-3
Craig: 0-3
Baden: 1-3

Last season: 0-2                

CRYSTAL PALACE v SWANSEA
Saturday, 16:00

Rob: 1-1
Garrin: 2-1  
Tashreeq: 2-1
Lloyd: 1-0
Lynn: 1-0
Craig: 1-1
Baden: 1-0

Last season: 1-2                                               

NEWCASTLE v WEST HAM
Saturday, 16:00

Rob: 1-1
Garrin: 1-1
Tashreeq: 1-2
Lloyd: 1-0
Lynn: 1-0
Craig: 2-1
Baden: 1-2

Last season: Not applicable                                    

HUDDERSFIELD v SOUTHAMPTON
Saturday, 16:00

Rob: 1-1
Garrin: 1-1
Tashreeq: 1-2
Lloyd: 1-2
Lynn: 1-1
Craig: 1-1
Baden: 2-0

Last season: Not applicable                                        

WATFORD v BRIGHTON
Saturday, 16:00

Rob: 1-0
Garrin: 2-1
Tashreeq: 3-1
Lloyd: 2-0
Lynn: 1-0
Craig: 2-1
Baden: 3-1

Last season: Not applicable                                            

MANCHESTER UNITED v LEICESTER
Saturday, 18:30

Rob: 2-0
Garrin: 3-1
Tashreeq: 2-0
Lloyd: 2-0
Lynn: 2-1
Craig: 2-0
Baden: 3-0

Last season: 4-1        

CHELSEA v EVERTON
Sunday, 14:30

Rob: 1-0
Garrin: 2-1
Tashreeq: 2-2
Lloyd: 2-1
Lynn: 2-1
Craig: 2-1
Baden: 2-1

Last season: 5-0                                                  

WEST BROM v STOKE
Sunday, 14:30

Rob: 1-0
Garrin: 1-1
Tashreeq: 1-1
Lloyd: 1-0
Lynn: 1-0
Craig: 1-2
Baden: 0-0

Last season: 1-0                                             

LIVERPOOL v ARSENAL
Sunday, 17:00

Rob: 2-1
Garrin: 1-1
Tashreeq: 3-2
Lloyd: 1-1
Lynn: 2-1
Craig: 2-1
Baden: 2-2

Last season: 3-1      

TOTTENHAM v BURNLEY
Sunday, 17:00

Rob: 2-0
Garrin: 2-0
Tashreeq: 4-0
Lloyd: 3-0
Lynn: 3-0
Craig: 3-0
Baden: 3-1

Last season: 2-1                                                 

*LEADERBOARD

21 Lynn (9 points in last round)
18 Tashreeq (9)
12 Craig (6) & Lloyd (4)
11 Garrin (4) & Baden (3)
10 Rob (4)

Read more on:    english premiership  |  soccer
City must find killer instinct admits Sterling

2017-08-25 09:45

Fixtures
Saturday, 26 August 2017
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City, Vitality Stadium 13:30
Crystal Palace v Swansea City, Selhurst Park 16:00
Newcastle United v West Ham United, St. James' Park 16:00
Huddersfield Town v Southampton, The John Smith's Stadium 16:00
Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion, Vicarage Road Stadium 16:00
Manchester United v Leicester City, Old Trafford 18:30
Sunday, 27 August 2017
Chelsea v Everton, Stamford Bridge 14:30
West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City, The Hawthorns 14:30
Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield 17:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley, Wembley Stadium 17:00
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Manchester City v Liverpool, Etihad Stadium 13:30
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth, Emirates Stadium 16:00
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur, Goodison Park 16:00
Leicester City v Chelsea, King Power Stadium 16:00
Southampton v Watford, St. Mary's Stadium 16:00
Brighton & Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion, The American Express Community Stadium 16:00
Stoke City v Manchester United, Bet365 Stadium 18:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
