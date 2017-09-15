NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Tipsters: Chelsea to muzzle Gunners

2017-09-15 12:51
English Premiership flutter (File)
Cape Town - The experts at Sport24 are unanimous that Premiership title-holders Chelsea will see off Arsenal in Sunday's attractive London derby at Stamford Bridge.

Whilst 2-1 is the most popular score-line tip, they were probably motivated in their picks by last season's 3-1 result at the venue in favour of the Blues.

An Arsenal reverse would see them drop even lower into the bottom half of the table, no doubt fuelling the ever-restless "Wenger out" brigade.

Each round of the latest Premiership campaign, a group of our staff has a crack at predicting the results - do the exercise yourself, if you like, and see how you compare afterwards.

Compiled by Rob Houwing (Newcastle-partial), the others are Garrin Lambley (Everton), Lloyd Burnard, Tashreeq Vardien, Baden Gillion and Lynn Butler (all Man Utd) plus Craig Taylor (Liverpool).

Three points are awarded for an entirely correct scoreline, and one for right result.

OUR FORECASTS:

BOURNEMOUTH v BRIGHTON
Friday, 21:00

Rob: 1-1
Garrin: 2-1
Tashreeq: 0-1
Lloyd: 3-1
Lynn: 0-1
Craig: 0-1
Baden: 2-1

Last season: Not applicable              

CRYSTAL PALACE v SOUTHAMPTON
Saturday, 13:30

Rob: 1-1
Garrin: 1-1
Tashreeq: 0-2
Lloyd: 1-2
Lynn: 1-2
Craig: 1-2
Baden: 1-0

Last season: 3-0                               

LIVERPOOL v BURNLEY
Saturday, 16:00

Rob: 2-0
Garrin: 2-0
Tashreeq: 3-0
Lloyd: 3-0
Lynn: 2-1
Craig: 2-1
Baden: 2-2

Last season: 2-1                                        

NEWCASTLE v STOKE
Saturday, 16:00

Rob: 2-1
Garrin: 1-1
Tashreeq: 2-2
Lloyd: 2-0
Lynn: 1-1
Craig: 1-1
Baden: 1-0

Last season: Not applicable                                       

WEST BROM v WEST HAM
Saturday, 16:00

Rob: 2-1
Garrin: 2-1
Tashreeq: 0-1
Lloyd: 1-1
Lynn: 1-0
Craig: 1-1
Baden: 2-1

Last season: 4-2                                             

HUDDERSFIELD v LEICESTER
Saturday, 16:00

Rob: 0-1
Garrin: 1-2
Tashreeq: 1-2
Lloyd: 0-1
Lynn: 0-3
Craig: 1-2
Baden: 1-3

Last season: Not applicable         

WATFORD v MANCHESTER CITY
Saturday, 16:00

Rob: 1-3
Garrin: 0-3
Tashreeq: 0-2
Lloyd: 0-2
Lynn: 1-3
Craig: 0-3
Baden: 1-4

Last season: 0-5                                                     

TOTTENHAM v SWANSEA
Saturday, 18:30

Rob: 2-1
Garrin: 2-0
Tashreeq: 3-0
Lloyd: 3-0
Lynn: 2-0
Craig: 3-0
Baden: 3-0

Last season: 5-0                                             

CHELSEA v ARSENAL
Sunday, 14:30

Rob: 2-0
Garrin: 2-1
Tashreeq: 2-1
Lloyd: 3-0
Lynn: 2-1
Craig: 2-1
Baden: 2-1

Last season: 3-1      

MANCHESTER UNITED v EVERTON
Sunday, 17:00

Rob: 2-1
Garrin: 2-0
Tashreeq: 1-0
Lloyd: 1-0
Lynn: 2-0
Craig: 3-0
Baden: 2-0

Last season: 1-1                                                    

*LEADERBOARD:

32 Lynn (5 points in last round)
29 Tashreeq (3)
26 Craig (6)
24 Garrin (6)
23 Baden (8) & Lloyd (5)
20 Rob (3)

Read more on:    arsenal  |  chelsea  |  english premiership  |  soccer
Friday, 15 September 2017
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion, Vitality Stadium 21:00
Saturday, 16 September 2017
Crystal Palace v Southampton, Selhurst Park 13:30
Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 16:00
Newcastle United v Stoke City, St. James' Park 16:00
West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United, The Hawthorns 16:00
Huddersfield Town v Leicester City, The John Smith's Stadium 16:00
Watford v Manchester City, Vicarage Road Stadium 16:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City, Wembley Stadium 18:30
Sunday, 17 September 2017
Chelsea v Arsenal, Stamford Bridge 14:30
Manchester United v Everton, Old Trafford 17:00
