Tipsters: Chelsea to muzzle Gunners

Cape Town - The experts at Sport24 are unanimous that Premiership title-holders Chelsea will see off Arsenal in Sunday's attractive London derby at Stamford Bridge.

Whilst 2-1 is the most popular score-line tip, they were probably motivated in their picks by last season's 3-1 result at the venue in favour of the Blues.

An Arsenal reverse would see them drop even lower into the bottom half of the table, no doubt fuelling the ever-restless "Wenger out" brigade.

Each round of the latest Premiership campaign, a group of our staff has a crack at predicting the results - do the exercise yourself, if you like, and see how you compare afterwards.

Compiled by Rob Houwing (Newcastle-partial), the others are Garrin Lambley (Everton), Lloyd Burnard, Tashreeq Vardien, Baden Gillion and Lynn Butler (all Man Utd) plus Craig Taylor (Liverpool).

Three points are awarded for an entirely correct scoreline, and one for right result.

OUR FORECASTS:

BOURNEMOUTH v BRIGHTON

Friday, 21:00

Rob: 1-1

Garrin: 2-1

Tashreeq: 0-1

Lloyd: 3-1

Lynn: 0-1

Craig: 0-1

Baden: 2-1

Last season: Not applicable



CRYSTAL PALACE v SOUTHAMPTON

Saturday, 13:30



Rob: 1-1

Garrin: 1-1

Tashreeq: 0-2

Lloyd: 1-2

Lynn: 1-2

Craig: 1-2

Baden: 1-0

Last season: 3-0



LIVERPOOL v BURNLEY

Saturday, 16:00



Rob: 2-0

Garrin: 2-0

Tashreeq: 3-0

Lloyd: 3-0

Lynn: 2-1

Craig: 2-1

Baden: 2-2

Last season: 2-1



NEWCASTLE v STOKE

Saturday, 16:00



Rob: 2-1

Garrin: 1-1

Tashreeq: 2-2

Lloyd: 2-0

Lynn: 1-1

Craig: 1-1

Baden: 1-0

Last season: Not applicable



WEST BROM v WEST HAM

Saturday, 16:00



Rob: 2-1

Garrin: 2-1

Tashreeq: 0-1

Lloyd: 1-1

Lynn: 1-0

Craig: 1-1

Baden: 2-1

Last season: 4-2



HUDDERSFIELD v LEICESTER

Saturday, 16:00



Rob: 0-1

Garrin: 1-2

Tashreeq: 1-2

Lloyd: 0-1

Lynn: 0-3

Craig: 1-2

Baden: 1-3

Last season: Not applicable



WATFORD v MANCHESTER CITY

Saturday, 16:00



Rob: 1-3

Garrin: 0-3

Tashreeq: 0-2

Lloyd: 0-2

Lynn: 1-3

Craig: 0-3

Baden: 1-4

Last season: 0-5



TOTTENHAM v SWANSEA

Saturday, 18:30



Rob: 2-1

Garrin: 2-0

Tashreeq: 3-0

Lloyd: 3-0

Lynn: 2-0

Craig: 3-0

Baden: 3-0

Last season: 5-0



CHELSEA v ARSENAL

Sunday, 14:30



Rob: 2-0

Garrin: 2-1

Tashreeq: 2-1

Lloyd: 3-0

Lynn: 2-1

Craig: 2-1

Baden: 2-1

Last season: 3-1



MANCHESTER UNITED v EVERTON

Sunday, 17:00



Rob: 2-1

Garrin: 2-0

Tashreeq: 1-0

Lloyd: 1-0

Lynn: 2-0

Craig: 3-0

Baden: 2-0

Last season: 1-1

*LEADERBOARD:

32 Lynn (5 points in last round)

29 Tashreeq (3)

26 Craig (6)

24 Garrin (6)

23 Baden (8) & Lloyd (5)

20 Rob (3)