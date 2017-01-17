Swansea sign Carroll from Spurs

London - Premier League strugglers Swansea signed Tom Carroll from Tottenham Hotspur on a three-and-half-year deal Tuesday as Sweden defender Martin Olsson also joined the Welsh club.

England Under-21 midfielder Carroll made 18 appearances during a loan spell with Swansea two seasons ago but has featured just once for north London side Spurs this term.

Swansea are currently bottom of the table, behind Sunderland on goal difference.

But new coach Paul Clement is doing his best to freshen up the squad during the January transfer window, having already signed PSV Eindhoven winger Luciano Narsingh since arriving at the Liberty Stadium a fortnight ago.

"It definitely helps knowing quite a few of the lads from my loan spell, while I know (assistant coach) Nigel Gibbs and (head of physical performance) Karl Halabi too," Carroll told Swansea's website.

Carroll, whose Spurs debut came in the Europa League in 2011, made 56 appearances in all for the White Hart Lane club but only four of his 25 starts were in the Premier League.

No transfer fees for either Carroll or Olsson were disclosed by Swansea, but Carroll was reported to have moved for £5 million, with Olsson joining from second-tier Norwich for a fee of some £4 million.

The arrival of the 28-year-old Olsson should help Swansea cope with the loss of Neil Taylor after the defender suffered a fractured cheekbone last week.

"I've known Paul for a few years and he's a good man," Olsson said. "I like the way he trains -- it is intense -- and I can't wait to start working with him.

"The squad plays good football, even with the position the team is in now, and I don't think the club should be down there. It's a good team.

"A few seasons ago Swansea were very high up in the table, and they haven't lost too many players since then."