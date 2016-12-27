NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Swansea sack coach Bradley

2016-12-27 21:58
Bob Bradley (Getty Images)
Related Links

Swansea - Premier League strugglers Swansea City dismissed coach Bob Bradley on Tuesday after just 11 games in charge, the club announced on its website.

American Bradley replaced Francesco Guidolin in October but the Swans have won just twice following his appointment and lie second from bottom in the table.

"Swansea City can confirm that the club has parted company with manager Bob Bradley," the Welsh side said in a statement. 

His departure comes a day after Swansea were thumped 4-1 at home by West Ham, the club's seventh defeat in Bradley's short-lived tenure.

The 58-year-old took training on Tuesday but was subsequently relieved of his duties, less than three months after taking over.

"We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time," said Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins.

"Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.

"With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble."

Jenkins added: "Personally, I have nothing but praise for Bob. He is a good man; a good person who gave everything to the job. His work-rate is phenomenal and we wish him well for the future."

First-team coaches Paul Williams and Alan Curtis will take over from Bradley on an interim basis as the club searches for a new manager.

Bradley, who managed the US national team at the 2010 World Cup, became the first American boss in England's top flight after he was appointed in place of Guidolin, an Italian.

Bradley was also Egypt coach before stints in Norway and France with Stabaek and Le Havre. He left the latter to take the top job at Swansea having narrowly missed out on promotion to the French top division last season.

Swansea's next match is against Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Read more on:    swansea  |  english premiership  |  bob bradley  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Chelsea to keep feasting over Xmas!

2016-12-23 12:11

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rassie backs Boks to bounce back De Kock, Philander hold key to big first innings Proteas bowlers fight back in PE WRAP: English Premiership Proteas bowlers pile on the pressure in PE
Tiger Woods poses as 'Mac Daddy Santa' Lancashire shut gate on Petersen CSA launches Proteas milestone program 5 memorable 'Shakes' Mashaba quotes Petersen apologises after 2-year ban

Fixtures
28 December 2016
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur, St. Mary's Stadium 21:45
30 December 2016
Hull City v Everton, Kingston Communications Stadium 22:00
31 December 2016
Leicester City v West Ham United, King Power Stadium 17:00
Swansea City v AFC Bournemouth, Liberty Stadium 17:00
Manchester United v Middlesbrough, Old Trafford 17:00
Southampton v West Bromwich Albion, St. Mary's Stadium 17:00
Chelsea v Stoke City, Stamford Bridge 17:00
Burnley v Sunderland, Turf Moor 17:00
Liverpool v Manchester City, Anfield 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

7 images from your weekend in sport
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 