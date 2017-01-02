NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Super-sub Valencia helps Everton sink Saints

2017-01-02 19:31
Enner Valencia (Getty Images)
Related Links

Liverpool - Enner Valencia came off the bench to make a decisive impact as the Ecuadoran striker inspired Everton's 3-0 win over Southampton on Monday.

Valencia hadn't scored a club goal since netting twice for West Ham against Manchester City in January 2016.

But the 27-year-old was back on the scoresheet at Goodison Park as he bagged his first goal in 12 appearances since joining on loan from West Ham.

Valencia's second-half strike was followed by late goals from Leighton Baines and Romelu Lukaku, ensuring Everton manager Ronald Koeman could savour a winning start to 2017 at the expense of his former club.

After Everton lost 1-0 on Koeman's first return to St Mary's earlier this season, the Dutch coach condemned Southampton to a third successive defeat that represented their worst losing run in the league for more than two years.

It took Southampton just 41 seconds to score when they faced Everton in November, but the early stages weren't so kind to them this time.

In the third minute Saints right-back Cedric Soares was forced off after sustaining a nasty gash to his head following a collision with an advertising board around the pitch.

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley threatened to add to Southampton's problems with a powerful strike that was pushed away by Fraser Forster.

Koeman had given a first start to 19-year-old forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but his chance to impress was curtailed by injury after just 11 minutes.

Jay Rodriguez went close twice in quick succession with a snap shot pushed away by Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles and then a powerful effort over the bar.

With both sides struggling to find any momentum after the interval, chances were at a premium and even when Nathan Redmond was clean through he fired straight at Robles after a rare menacing moment from Southampton.

Valencia came on for Aaron Lennon after 61 minutes and the Everton substitute broke the deadlock 12 minutes later with a close-range finish after Lukaku's header had been parried into his path by Forster.

Everton's second goal owed much to the threat posed by Valencia as he forced a rash challenge from Saints defender Maya Yoshida in the 81st minute, earning a penalty that Baines dispatched with typical efficiency.

Lukaku sealed Everton's late goal blitz in the 89th minute when the Belgium striker took a Tom Davies pass and blasted into the top corner.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

WBA comeback worsens Hull's plight

28 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Elgar century sparks Proteas recovery Kallis pops in at Proteas practice Giroud strikes it lucky with 'best goal of his life' Nxumalo linked with R6m Wits move - report Seam-friendly Newlands wicket to favour SA
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Fixtures
02 January 2017
West Ham United v Manchester United, London Stadium 19:15
03 January 2017
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal, Vitality Stadium 21:45
Stoke City v Watford, Britannia Stadium 22:00
Crystal Palace v Swansea City, Selhurst Park 22:00
04 January 2017
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea, White Hart Lane 22:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 