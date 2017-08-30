Sturridge: The best I've felt for a long time

Cape Town - Liverpool Daniel Sturridge is back from injury and says he has seldom felt better ahead of England’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The 27-year-old scored his first goal of the season in the 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal, and is in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for matches against Malta and Slovakia.

"I feel as sharp as ever, I'm ready to go," Sturridge said.

"I had a great pre-season, felt really good and I'm looking forward to the future, to be honest with you. I feel great, it's the best I've felt for a long time, and I'm looking forward to this season."

If he wants a place in Southgate’s squad for next year’s World Cup in Russia, Sturridge will have to stay injury-free and record better stats than last season’s three goals from 20 Premier League appearances, only seven of which were starts.

The Reds have made a strong start to their campaign, drawing with Watford and beating Crystal Palace before sending a strong message with their 4-0 demolition of the Gunners.

"I think everybody outside of the players has made the judgment on how far they believe we can go," Sturridge said of Liverpool's chances this season.

"We're quietly confident, but it's important not to get excited because in football, things can change.

"With one or two results, you're out of the running sometimes, and you saw from last season that teams who might not necessarily have started well ended well, so it's important for us to pace ourselves, take one game at a time, and not get excited."