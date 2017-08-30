Spurs sign Argentine starlet Foyth

London - Tottenham Hotspur signed promising Argentina Under-20 defender Juan Foyth from Estudiantes on Wednesday.

Foyth, 19, agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League club after catching the eye of his compatriot and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Juan Foyth from Estudiantes," a post on Tottenham's Twitter account read.

Tottenham reportedly beat off interest from Paris Saint-Germain to sign Foyth, who was part of the Argentina squad for the Under-20 World Cup earlier this year.

He becomes Tottenham's third new recruit in the space of a week after the arrivals of defender Davinson Sanchez from Ajax and goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton.

Foyth is expected to be joined at Tottenham by PSG full-back Serge Aurier, with the Ivory Coast international closing in on a move after being granted a work permit.