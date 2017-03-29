Spurs could remain at White Hart Lane

London - Tottenham Hotspur could remain at White Hart Lane next season instead of moving to Wembley for the campaign, chairperson Daniel Levy revealed on Wednesday.

Spurs have until Friday to activate an option to play at Wembley while their new stadium, due to open next year, is being built on the site of the current one in north London.

But the club could opt to spend an extra year at White Hart Lane and play home games at Wembley in the 2018/19 campaign before moving into their new ground in time for the 2019/20 season.

"Whilst everyone is eager to know if this is our last season at the Lane, we shall only make the decision to decommission our historic White Hart Lane when we have greater certainty on the delivery of the new stadium," Levy said in a statement on the Spurs website.

Tottenham's application to host 27 matches at Wembley next season at the national stadium's full 90 0000-capacity has been approved.

The Premier League club's new 61 000-seater stadium is due to be ready in time for the 2018/19 season.

Spurs announced record revenues of £209.8 million for the financial year ending June 30, 2016.

Profit after interest and tax rose £33 million, up from £9.4 million the previous year.

"Our performances on the pitch and the sight of our new stadium taking shape signifies an exciting future," Levy added.

"As we move forward with the challenges ahead, I firmly believe that the positive outlook, unity and togetherness across the club, the team and the fans means we can look forward with optimism."