Spurs could remain at White Hart Lane

London -
Tottenham
Hotspur could remain at White Hart Lane next season instead of moving
to Wembley for the campaign, chairperson Daniel Levy revealed on Wednesday.
Spurs
have until Friday to activate an option to play at Wembley while their
new stadium, due to open next year, is being built on the site of the
current one in north London.
But the club could opt to spend an
extra year at White Hart Lane and play home games at Wembley in the
2018/19 campaign before moving into their new ground in time for the
2019/20 season.
"Whilst everyone is eager to know if this is our
last season at the Lane, we shall only make the decision to decommission
our historic White Hart Lane when we have greater certainty on the
delivery of the new stadium," Levy said in a statement on the Spurs
website.
Tottenham's application to host 27 matches at Wembley
next season at the national stadium's full 90 0000-capacity has been
approved.
The Premier League club's new 61 000-seater stadium is due to be ready in time for the 2018/19 season.
Spurs
announced record revenues of £209.8 million for the financial year ending June 30, 2016.
Profit after interest and tax rose £33 million, up from £9.4 million the previous year.
"Our performances on the pitch and the sight of our new stadium taking shape signifies an exciting future," Levy added.
"As
we move forward with the challenges ahead, I firmly believe that the
positive outlook, unity and togetherness across the club, the team and
the fans means we can look forward with optimism."