Slutsky leaves Hull after six months in charge

Kingston upon Hull - Hull manager Leonid Slutsky has left the Championship club six months
after arriving as the English Football League's first Russian boss.
Slutsky replaced Marco Silva at the KCOM Stadium in June, but he won only four of his 19 league games in charge.
A 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday left the Tigers,
relegated from the Premier League last season, languishing 20th in the
table, three points above the relegation zone.
The club confirmed Slutsky's departure in a statement and also said
head of club strategy Oleg Yarovinsky had left his role at the KCOM
Stadium.
Tigers vice-chairperson Ehab Allam said: "Leonid has worked tirelessly
in his role and has acted with complete honour and been a pleasure to
work with.
"Unfortunately results have not improved as both parties would have
hoped and therefore it was agreed for the relationship to come to an
end.
"I would like to thank Leonid and Oleg for their efforts here and sincerely wish them well for the future."
Slutsky added: "I would like to really thank everyone associated with
Hull City from the players and staff to the owner and especially the
fans.
"I am very proud to have been through this experience, it was challenging but a very exciting time for me."
Former CSKA Moscow boss Slutsky, Russia's head coach at Euro 2016, won three Russian league titles with CSKA.
But his failure to adapt to English football leaves Hull already
looking for another boss, with former Southampton and Sheffield United
manager Nigel Adkins linked as a possible replacement.