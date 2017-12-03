NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Slutsky leaves Hull after six months in charge

2017-12-03 22:15
Leonid Slutsky (Getty Images)
Kingston upon Hull -  Hull manager Leonid Slutsky has left the Championship club six months after arriving as the English Football League's first Russian boss.

Slutsky replaced Marco Silva at the KCOM Stadium in June, but he won only four of his 19 league games in charge.

A 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday left the Tigers, relegated from the Premier League last season, languishing 20th in the table, three points above the relegation zone.

The club confirmed Slutsky's departure in a statement and also said head of club strategy Oleg Yarovinsky had left his role at the KCOM Stadium.

Tigers vice-chairperson Ehab Allam said: "Leonid has worked tirelessly in his role and has acted with complete honour and been a pleasure to work with. 

"Unfortunately results have not improved as both parties would have hoped and therefore it was agreed for the relationship to come to an end.

"I would like to thank Leonid and Oleg for their efforts here and sincerely wish them well for the future."

Slutsky added: "I would like to really thank everyone associated with Hull City from the players and staff to the owner and especially the fans.

"I am very proud to have been through this experience, it was challenging but a very exciting time for me."

Former CSKA Moscow boss Slutsky, Russia's head coach at Euro 2016, won three Russian league titles with CSKA.

But his failure to adapt to English football leaves Hull already looking for another boss, with former Southampton and Sheffield United manager Nigel Adkins linked as a possible replacement.

