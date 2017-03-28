NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Sir Alex: Mourinho was unlucky this season

2017-03-28 13:46
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Related Links

Cape Town - Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson has voiced his support for manager Jose Mourinho, claiming he has been unlucky in the Premier League.

Mourinho's men are 17 points adrift of first-placed Chelsea, and sit fifth in the standings after drawing 10 of their 27 league games.

Ferguson, who led the Red Devils to 13 Premier League titles, believes the Portuguese tactician has been unlucky not to have turned more of those draws into wins.

"I get on well with Jose and think he's doing a really good job," he told SiriusXM FC in quotes reported by the Daily Telegraph.

"He's been a bit unlucky actually because there are home games this season they've been absolutely brilliant in but have drawn them.

"If they'd got those wins they deserved they'd be challenging for the league, there's no doubt about that."

Meanwhile United midfielder Ander Herrera has described Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a 'genius' after the massive impact he has made at the club.

Ibrahimovic has scored 26 goals and provided eight assists in his 41 appearances since joining United as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain.

Most recently, the 35-year-old striker scored two goals against FC Rostov to lead the Red Devils to the Europa League quarter-finals.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Portugal airport to be named after Ronaldo

52 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
India, Australia Test series flares up again Aussies no longer friends, says Kohli Proteas in deep trouble in Hamilton Stormers reveal weekly ‘Kiwi Day’ Duminy’s thin ice … it’s cracked!
Rugby as popular as ballroom dancing in Oz! Bosch called up to Bok training camp Lions v Sharks: Why stakes have soared FS Cricket Union apologises for pitch fiasco ‘Back to the Future’ for SA in Super Rugby?

Fixtures
01 April 2017
Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13:30
Leicester City v Stoke City, King Power Stadium 16:00
Hull City v West Ham United, Kingston Communications Stadium 16:00
Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion, Old Trafford 16:00
Chelsea v Crystal Palace, Stamford Bridge 16:00
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur, Turf Moor 16:00
Watford v Sunderland, Vicarage Road Stadium 16:00
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth, St. Mary's Stadium 18:30
02 April 2017
Swansea City v Middlesbrough, Liberty Stadium 14:30
Arsenal v Manchester City, Emirates Stadium 17:00
04 April 2017
Leicester City v Sunderland, King Power Stadium 20:45
Burnley v Stoke City, Turf Moor 20:45
Watford v West Bromwich Albion, Vicarage Road Stadium 20:45
Manchester United v Everton, Old Trafford 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

How did Mark Keohane do with his Week 5 picks?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 