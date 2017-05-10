NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Silvestre: Wenger too 'stubborn' to step down

2017-05-10 15:48
Arsene Wenger.(Getty Images)
Cape Town - Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre believes manager Arsene Wenger will stay at the club because he is too stubborn to throw in the towel.

The Gunners have endured a difficult season as they sit in sixth position in the Premier League and look set to finish outside the top four for the first time under the French tactician.

They also suffered a humiliating Champions League exit, losing 10-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the last-16. 

However, Silvestre is convinced Wenger will stay for as long as he can because he lives and breathes Arsenal.

He told the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast show: "I think he will stay, especially if it goes well until the end of the season.

"The push for the top four and the FA Cup final to play as well.

"I think he will stay because he is stubborn and he wants to succeed. Arsenal is in his blood so he's not going to let it go so easily."

