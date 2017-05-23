NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Sign Arsenal's Sanchez, Vidal tells Bayern

2017-05-23 17:44
Alexis Sanchez.(Getty Images)
Related Links

Berlin - Arturo Vidal has urged Bayern Munich's bosses to sign his Chile international team-mate Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal after the Gunners missed out on a Champions League place next season.

Sanchez scored 24 league goals for the Gunners in 2016/17, but it was not enough to secure Champions League qualification as Arsene Wenger's Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League.

The Chile hot-shot has a year left on his contract, but has stalled on extension talks and fell offside with Gunners' boss Wenger in March after storming out of a training session.

Bayern's defensive midfielder Vidal has urged the club to splash out and lure Sanchez, who is reportedly worth around 65 million euros ($72.9m, 56.2m), to the Bavarian giants, who booked their Champions League berth as German league winners.

"I'd find it awesome if he comes, he would fit in well here," Vidal told German daily Bild.

"If he wants to measure himself with the best, then he has to come here where the best play," added the self-confident Vidal.

He said Bayern's senior figures have already asked him about Sanchez.

"When they asked me about him, of course I said that he is a player who has to come here," added Vidal.

"He has a year left on his contract and everyone wants to have him, because it's easier to pay the money now than if he had three years still (on his contract)."

On Saturday, club president Uli Hoeness said Bayern are looking to sign a 'big name' before next season after Carlo Ancelotti's team lifted the Bundesliga title for a fifth straight season.

Bayern are reportedly already in talks with both Manchester United-target Antoine Griezmann, who is currently at Atletico Madrid, and Sanchez.

Sanchez and Vidal will team up for Chile at next month's Confederations Cup, where they face world champions Germany, plus Australia and Cameroon in Group B.

Read more on:    arsenal  |  bayern munich  |  alexis sanchez  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Ex-Barcelona president arrested in money laundering probe

2 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Coetzee names Bok squad for France series Number of Boks named in SA 'A' squad 5 Bok squad posers for under-pressure Coetzee Frans Steyn named in BaaBaas squad Pierre Spies shown the door at Montpellier
Coetzee names Bok squad for France series Bafana's forgotten man How the Proteas fared at the IPL Proteas: Dogfight starts for seam spots O.J. Simpson in line for early prison release

Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Junior Boks share what their selection means to them
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 