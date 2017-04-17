NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Sanchez, Ozil give Arsenal win at Boro

2017-04-17 23:07
Alexis Sanchez (AP)
Middlesbrough - Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil secured Arsenal's first English Premier League win on the road in three months on Monday, with the 2-1 victory at Middlesbrough reviving the London club's pursuit of Champions League qualification.

Sanchez curled in a free-kick right before half-time that was canceled out at the start of the second half by Alvaro Negredo.

Sanchez played a part in Arsenal's match-winner; his cross was chested down by Aaron Ramsey to Ozil's feet.

Arsenal, whose last away win came at Swansea on January 14, moved into sixth place.

Although Manchester City are seven points ahead in the fourth Champions League place, Arsenal have a game in hand with seven still to play.

Middlesbrough's target is just staying in the Premier League, but it is looking more perilous after a loss that leaves the northeast team six points from safety with six games remaining.

