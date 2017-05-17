NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Sanchez keeps Arsenal in race

2017-05-17 06:51
Alexis Sanchez (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Alexis Sanchez sank Sunderland to keep Arsenal in the hunt for Champions League qualification on Tuesday, while Manchester City all but secured a top-four place by beating West Bromwich Albion.

Sanchez scored two late close-range goals to earn Arsenal a 2-0 home victory over relegated Sunderland, while Kevin De Bruyne starred as City comfortably defeated West Brom 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

City climb to third in the Premier League, two points above Liverpool and three points clear of Arsenal, with only the teams finishing third and fourth assured to join Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.

"We've got in on the final day many times," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger told BBC Sport at the Emirates Stadium.

"We made 71 points and were second. We now have 72 and want to go to 75. After that you deal with what happens."

Arsenal must win their final game at home to Everton on Sunday and hope Liverpool slip up at home to relegated Middlesbrough if they are to guarantee a 20th successive season of Champions League football.

As well as their points advantage over Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool also have a superior goal difference (+33 to +31).

A point at Watford on Sunday will guarantee a top-four place for Pep Guardiola's City, but they can secure third place - and, crucially, avoid the Champions League play-off round - if they win.

"Now we are in third and it's in our hands to finish third," said City manager Guardiola.

"We're going to travel to Watford to win and to finish third."

A conspicuous number of empty seats at the Emirates Stadium articulated the apathy that has taken hold among Arsenal fans this season and Wenger's team made heavy work of beating Sunderland.

They had the best of the first half, with Hector Bellerin striking the outside of the post from one of a succession of home attacks.

But rock-bottom Sunderland twice threatened on the counter-attack, with Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech obliged to save from Didier Ndong and Jermain Defoe.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford looked set to foil Arsenal in the second half, saving from Aaron Ramsey and substitute Danny Welbeck, but in the 72nd minute the hosts' pressure told.

Granit Xhaka's lofted pass was squared by Mesut Ozil and Sanchez volleyed in his 22nd goal of the league campaign from beneath the crossbar.

After Pickford had thwarted Sanchez, Xhaka and Alex Iwobi, Sanchez made sure of the points in the 81st minute, heading in after Pickford had blocked Olivier Giroud's volley.

Guardiola is now within touching distance of securing his minimum objective of Champions League qualification following a straightforward home win over West Brom.

After Aleksandar Kolarov's free-kick was pushed behind by visiting goalkeeper Ben Foster and Leroy Sane had dragged wide, City went ahead in the 27th minute with a fine team goal.

Sergio Aguero's artful back-heel released De Bruyne, whose deflected cross from the left was tapped in by Gabriel Jesus.

De Bruyne doubled City's lead within two minutes when he shaped a half-volley inside the right-hand post from the edge of the box.

Yaya Toure added a third shortly before the hour, exchanging passes with Aguero, driving into the box and slotting home.

Guardiola used the final half hour to offer Pablo Zabaleta a farewell appearance in City's colours.

The popular Argentine right-back, who has been at the Etihad for nine years, is due to leave the club at the end of the season.

"My favourite moments were when we beat Manchester United in the (FA Cup) semi-final at Wembley (in 2011) and the first Premier League we won with Sergio Aguero's goal (in 2012)," Zabaleta told fans in an on-pitch address.

"The fans had waited so long and we did it in a City way."

Substitute Hal-Robson Kanu claimed a consolation goal for West Brom with three minutes remaining.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Spurs' Rose has knee surgery after setback

2017-05-16 19:32

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ex-Bok finds peace after career-ending injury Qualifications of Frik du Preez's saviour questioned Kings quartet invited to Bok training camp Carr: We're closing the gap on Kiwi sides Leyds set to answer Stormers flyhalf call
Carr: We're closing the gap on Kiwi sides ESPN anchor had on-air miscarriage Dale Steyn's quest for record stalls Bulls lock banned for 4 weeks 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

Fixtures
Wednesday, 17 May 2017
Southampton v Manchester United, St. Mary's Stadium 20:45
Thursday, 18 May 2017
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur, King Power Stadium 20:45
Sunday, 21 May 2017
Liverpool v Middlesbrough, Anfield 16:00
Arsenal v Everton, Emirates Stadium 16:00
Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth, King Power Stadium 16:00
Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur, Kingston Communications Stadium 16:00
Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion, Liberty Stadium 16:00
Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Old Trafford 16:00
Southampton v Stoke City, St. Mary's Stadium 16:00
Chelsea v Sunderland, Stamford Bridge 16:00
Burnley v West Ham United, Turf Moor 16:00
Watford v Manchester City, Vicarage Road Stadium 16:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks' 2019 RWC pool draw
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 