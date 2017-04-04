Sanchez exit fears leave Wenger perplexed

Cape Town - Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admitted that he is somewhat perplexed by the club fans' fears over losing Alexis Sanchez in the next transfer window.



The Chilean forward has been linked with a host of clubs in recent times, with a switch to Premier League and London rivals Chelsea supposedly on the cards.

Speaking to the media prior to Arsenal's match against West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, Wenger said he expects Sanchez to honour his current contract with the Gunners, which concludes in 2018.

"He has one and a half years [left] on his contract. I don't sees what suddenly all that debate is about," Wenger said.

"We are professional football people, our job is to perform for as long as we are somewhere.

"When I sign a contract I commit until the last day of my contract. That's what it is to be professional.

"I do not understand the anxiety one-and-a-half years before the end of a contract. It's absolutely denying what the professional guy is about."

After drawing 2-2 with Manchester City on Sunday, Arsenal find themselves in sixth place in the Premier League table, seven points behind the fourth-placed Citizens, albeit having played one match less.