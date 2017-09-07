NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Sanches must earn Swansea place - Clement

2017-09-07 19:43
soccer, renato sanches, getty
Renato Sanches (Getty Images)
London - Renato Sanches must earn his place in Swansea City's first team following his stunning transfer deadline-day loan move from Bayern Munich, head coach Paul Clement warned on Thursday.

Voted Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016 for his all-action displays with champions Portugal, Sanches joined Swansea from Bayern last Thursday in one of the shocks of the transfer window.

Clement used his connections at Bayern, where he previously worked as assistant coach, to pull off the deal, but he said there was nothing in the 20-year-old's contract guaranteeing him game-time.

"My initial call went into Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the CEO at Bayern," Clement told a press conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League home game with Newcastle United.

"I worded it that 'If you don't ask, you don't get' and it looked like it would be very difficult to do.

"I was delighted to get it over the over the line, but there are no guarantees that Renato has to play and Bayern are of the same view. He has to merit getting into the side."

Sanches is due to train with his new team-mates for the first time on Friday and Clement confirmed he would feature against Newcastle.

But while Sanches could start, fellow new signing Wilfried Bony, who has returned to Swansea from Manchester City, is expected to be on the bench.

