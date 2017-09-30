NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Sakho pounces to lift Hammers out of drop zone

2017-09-30 18:40
Diafra Sakho (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - West Ham United moved clear of the relegation zone with a last gasp 1-0 Premier League win over Swansea City at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The Hammers did make a bright start when Michail Antonio met Aaron Cresswell's fourth minute cross with a volley, but Lucas Fabianski made an excellent save to parry the ball away.

The Swans had their best opportunity of the opening stanza 10 minutes later when Wilfried Bony turned his marker and smashed an effort goal-wards from 20-yards, but home keeper Joe Hart did well to make a diving stop to his left.

Andy Carroll should have done better a minute later after being teed up by Javier Hernandez, but the big man's volley was tamely struck.

Andre Ayew also had an opportunity for West Ham, eight minutes before half time, but his header took a deflection before being gathered by Fabianski in what proved to be the final chance of an opening 45 minutes that lacked in quality.

Chances continued to fall to Carroll after the break, but he had a header blocked before arriving marginally too late to touch home Creswell's 52nd minute corner.

There was a rare opening for the team from Wales 15 minutes from time when Martin Olsson cut in from the left flank before blazing a low drive just wide of the right-hand upright.

Carroll was very unlucky not to put the London club ahead in the 85th minute when he deftly lobbed the ball over Fabianski, only for the woodwork to intervene.

But the Hammers finally got their reward, a minute before the end of regulation time when Diafra Sakho bundled in the ball from close range after some superb work by Arthur Masuaku down the flank.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: PSL

2017-09-30 18:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Springboks 27-27 Wallabies 'Stupid' Wales hooker pats lion, gets bitten in SA SA-born cricketer guilty of ‘fake fielding’ Elgar unhappy with first-strike Proteas attack Sharks down Lions to extend lead on top
SA-born cricketer guilty of ‘fake fielding’ WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 12 WRAP: PRO14 - Round 5 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership

Fixtures
Saturday, 30 September 2017
Chelsea v Manchester City, Stamford Bridge 18:30
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion, Emirates Stadium 13:00
Everton v Burnley, Goodison Park 15:15
Newcastle United v Liverpool, St. James' Park 17:30
Saturday, 14 October 2017
Liverpool v Manchester United, Anfield 13:30
Manchester City v Stoke City, Etihad Stadium 16:00
Swansea City v Huddersfield Town, Liberty Stadium 16:00
Crystal Palace v Chelsea, Selhurst Park 16:00
Burnley v West Ham United, Turf Moor 16:00
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth, Wembley Stadium 16:00
Watford v Arsenal, Vicarage Road Stadium 18:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2017/18 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 