NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Rooney says he wants to stay at Man United

2017-05-10 21:17
Wayne Rooney and Jesse Lingard (Getty Images)
Related Links

Manchester - Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney wants to remain at Old Trafford next season despite his lack of playing time under manager Jose Mourinho, he said on Wednesday.

Rooney, 31, has made only 22 starts across all competitions this season and has been linked with a move to either the Chinese Super League or former club Everton.

When the subject of his future arose during a press conference to preview Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo, he said: "I've been at this club 13 years. Of course I want to play football."

Pressed as to whether his preference would be to continue playing for United, he replied: "Of course."

Rooney became United's all-time leading scorer this season, but he is expected to drop to the bench against Celta at Old Trafford, where Mourinho's side will be defending a 1-0 lead from last week's first leg.

He adopted a philosophical stance when asked about his new status as a squad player, but again reiterated that he would like to be playing more regularly.

"Football changes. You have different periods, different challenges in your career," said the England striker.

"This season of course I've not played as much as I'd have liked to, but that's the way it's panned out. I've tried to help the team on and off the pitch and tried to help us win.

"I haven't thrown my toys out of the pram. I haven't made a big fuss of it. But of course I'm a football player and I want to play football.

"The more I can play, the better for me and the more I feel I can help the team."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Buffon seeks to get gloves on elusive prize

2017-05-10 21:18

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Springboks draw All Blacks at RWC 2019! The RWC 2019 gods have smiled on the Boks! As it happened: 2019 Rugby World Cup draw Sharks lock off to France Bok centre's emotional journey to the top
Proteas head home from IPL to prep for England Bok RWC draw: Too early to shiver! Bookies no believers in Boks' RWC 2019 chances Specman set for Blitzboks milestone World Rugby raises Test eligibility to five years

Fixtures
Friday, 12 May 2017
Everton v Watford, Goodison Park 20:45
West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea, The Hawthorns 21:00
Saturday, 13 May 2017
Manchester City v Leicester City, Etihad Stadium 13:30
Middlesbrough v Southampton, Riverside Stadium 16:00
Sunderland v Swansea City, Stadium of Light 16:00
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley, Vitality Stadium 16:00
Stoke City v Arsenal, Britannia Stadium 18:30
Sunday, 14 May 2017
Crystal Palace v Hull City, Selhurst Park 13:00
West Ham United v Liverpool, London Stadium 15:15
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United, White Hart Lane 17:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Beyond the River: How a friendship turned to gold
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 