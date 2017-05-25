NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Rooney close to decision on future

2017-05-25 21:38
Wayne Rooney (Getty)
Stockholm - England and Manchester United's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney says he is just weeks away from revealing where he will be playing next season.

The 31-year-old's future at the club, where he has spent the past 13 years, and his country, is the subject of intense debate which intensified on Thursday when he was left out of the national squad.

"I've got decisions to make now over the next few weeks, have a word with my family, and then I'll decide," Rooney said after United ensured Champions League football next season with a 2-0 win over Dutch side Ajax in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

"I think I just have to make a decision in terms of a football decision, and that's what I'll do.

"I'll do that the next few weeks with my family while I'm away and, honestly, as soon as I know what's going on then, I'm sure you (will know)."

Rooney, who says he has no end of offers both in England and abroad with China often being mooted as a possible destination, says ultimately the decision could come down to whether he is satisfied with a bit part role at United or having regular first team football.

"I think a younger me would have been a lot more frustrated," said Rooney of his limited playing time under Jose Mourinho at United.

"I think I understand what's right and what's needed for the club, and I respect that.

"Obviously happy to be part of that and in some way help the club win trophies, and that's the way it's been over the last 18 months, last year, and that's a decision I have to make now, whether I want to continue doing that or go on and play more regular football.

