NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Ronaldo misses playing in England

2017-06-02 17:47
Cristiano Ronaldo (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo admits he misses playing in England because the fans were always supportive and never booed him at his home ground.

The 32-year-old forward played a crucial part in Los Blancos' La Liga campaign, scoring 25 goals in 29 appearances to help them win the title.

However, Ronaldo has still endured whistles and jeers at the Santiago Bernabeu from his own supporters.

The Portugal international looks back fondly on his time at Manchester United where he spent six years, and never had to listen to boos from home fans.

"I spent a lot of years at Manchester United and it [home fans booing] never happened to me. Not even once," he told Spanish TV La Sexta. "Maybe England is a case apart, the mentality is different.

"I'm very happy being in Spain but obviously I also miss England because you can't just turn off the memories.

"I don't like it and it's not normal that they whistle you in your own stadium. I just don't like it. It shouldn't be the case that a player who always wants to give his best and give 100 per cent for this team, when he makes his first mistake people whistle.

"It's not correct. And when you are on a difficult run that is when you need extra support from outside, not less. Sometimes we don't have it."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Juventus between Zidane and history

58 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Benni McCarthy: I'm still alive! Paige 'luckiest' to be in Bok squad Kaplan: Kiwis masters of subtle nuances De Villiers: Driven by desperation Spedding: Pressure is on the Boks
Loftus expecting 40 000 for Boks v France Dash-cam video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest released Bafana drop to 65th in world rankings Unsung Lions hero can stake Bok claim Serena quashes baby's gender rumours

Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Scott Dixon's horror Indy 500 crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 