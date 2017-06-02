Ronaldo misses playing in England

Cape Town - Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo admits he misses playing in England because the fans were always supportive and never booed him at his home ground.

The 32-year-old forward played a crucial part in Los Blancos' La Liga campaign, scoring 25 goals in 29 appearances to help them win the title.

However, Ronaldo has still endured whistles and jeers at the Santiago Bernabeu from his own supporters.

The Portugal international looks back fondly on his time at Manchester United where he spent six years, and never had to listen to boos from home fans.

"I spent a lot of years at Manchester United and it [home fans booing] never happened to me. Not even once," he told Spanish TV La Sexta. "Maybe England is a case apart, the mentality is different.

"I'm very happy being in Spain but obviously I also miss England because you can't just turn off the memories.

"I don't like it and it's not normal that they whistle you in your own stadium. I just don't like it. It shouldn't be the case that a player who always wants to give his best and give 100 per cent for this team, when he makes his first mistake people whistle.

"It's not correct. And when you are on a difficult run that is when you need extra support from outside, not less. Sometimes we don't have it."