Richarlison prolongs Swansea's home blues

Swansea - Brazilian forward Richarlison struck a 90th-minute winner as Watford won 2-1 at Swansea City to record three successive away wins in the English top flight for the first time.

Swansea were on course to claim a first point of the season at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday after half-time substitute Tammy Abraham cancelled out Andre Gray's 13th-minute opener.

But Richarlison exploited some brittle defending to power in a late winner and give Watford a first league win at Swansea since February 1983.

Thrashed 6-0 by leaders Manchester City on their previous outing, Marco Silva's Watford bounced back to move level on points with fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur.

Swansea have lost their first three home games in a league season for the first time.

Back in Watford's starting XI after a concussion, Kiko Femenia created an early chance for Gray, who shot wide.

Wilfried Bony was hoping to make a good impression on the first league start of his second Swansea stint following his return from Manchester City, but he played an unwitting role in Watford's opener.

The Ivorian's loose touch allowed the visitors to break and after Swansea failed to clear Andre Carrillo's cut-back from the right, Gray turned in his first Watford goal.

Swansea's struggles to create chances drew boos from the home fans.

When they did find their way into the Watford box, visiting goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes was on hand to thwart them, scrambling a Federico Fernandez effort behind and saving a week attempt from Bony.

Swansea manager Neil Clement made a double change at half-time, sending on Abraham and Roque Mesa for Mike van der Hoorn and Sam Clucas, while Molla Wague replaced Etienne Capoue for Watford.

Clement's changes worked almost instantly as Abraham followed in to equalise in the 56th minute after Bony was smartly thwarted by Gomes.

But after Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski had denied Troy Deeney, Watford snatched a late winner, Richarlison getting the better of Alfie Mawson and slamming a shot in off the bar.