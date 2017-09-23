NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Richarlison prolongs Swansea's home blues

2017-09-23 19:59
Richarlison (AP)
Related Links

Swansea - Brazilian forward Richarlison struck a 90th-minute winner as Watford won 2-1 at Swansea City to record three successive away wins in the English top flight for the first time.

Swansea were on course to claim a first point of the season at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday after half-time substitute Tammy Abraham cancelled out Andre Gray's 13th-minute opener.

But Richarlison exploited some brittle defending to power in a late winner and give Watford a first league win at Swansea since February 1983.

Thrashed 6-0 by leaders Manchester City on their previous outing, Marco Silva's Watford bounced back to move level on points with fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur.

Swansea have lost their first three home games in a league season for the first time.

Back in Watford's starting XI after a concussion, Kiko Femenia created an early chance for Gray, who shot wide.

Wilfried Bony was hoping to make a good impression on the first league start of his second Swansea stint following his return from Manchester City, but he played an unwitting role in Watford's opener.

The Ivorian's loose touch allowed the visitors to break and after Swansea failed to clear Andre Carrillo's cut-back from the right, Gray turned in his first Watford goal.

Swansea's struggles to create chances drew boos from the home fans.

When they did find their way into the Watford box, visiting goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes was on hand to thwart them, scrambling a Federico Fernandez effort behind and saving a week attempt from Bony.

Swansea manager Neil Clement made a double change at half-time, sending on Abraham and Roque Mesa for Mike van der Hoorn and Sam Clucas, while Molla Wague replaced Etienne Capoue for Watford.

Clement's changes worked almost instantly as Abraham followed in to equalise in the 56th minute after Bony was smartly thwarted by Gomes.

But after Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski had denied Troy Deeney, Watford snatched a late winner, Richarlison getting the better of Alfie Mawson and slamming a shot in off the bar.

Read more on:    swansea  |  watford  |  richarlison  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

10-man Spurs hold on to down West Ham

2017-09-23 16:19

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Wallabies eyeing rare win in SA Cheetahs claim valuable Leinster scalp Ex-Bok: Players of colour treated unfairly PSL referee in spotlight after howler Lions' Kwagga dreams of Bok call-up
WRAP: PRO14 - Week 4 WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 11 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership Markram to make Test debut in Potch

Fixtures
Sunday, 24 September 2017
Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United, The American Express Community Stadium 17:00
Monday, 25 September 2017
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion, Emirates Stadium 21:00
Saturday, 30 September 2017
Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur, The John Smith's Stadium 13:30
Stoke City v Southampton, Bet365 Stadium 16:00
West Ham United v Swansea City, London Stadium 16:00
Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Old Trafford 16:00
West Bromwich Albion v Watford, The Hawthorns 16:00
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City, Vitality Stadium 16:00
Chelsea v Manchester City, Stamford Bridge 18:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2017/18 season?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 