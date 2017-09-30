NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Richarlison preserves Watford away record at the death

2017-09-30 19:25
West Bromwich - Brazilian youngster Richarlison scored in time added on to give Watford a share of the points in a 2-2 draw with West Brom completing their comeback from a two goal deficit in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

West Brom remain unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season but had looked set for three points when Salomon Rondon and Jonny Evans put them 2-0 up inside 22 minutes.

However, Watford showed great character to come back with goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and then 20-year-old Richarlison's late effort preserving their unbeaten record away from home this term.

The hosts got off to a flier opening up a 2-0 lead inside the first half hour with a veritable goal glut for them, having scored just four times in their previous six league encounters.

Venezuelan ace Rondon opened the scoring in the 18th minute shooting past Heurelho Gomes from inside the penalty area.

Gomes, who has started every league game for Watford since November 2014, was picking the ball out of his net for a second time three minutes later as Northern Irish international Evans forced the ball over the line.

However, the visitors worked their way back into the game and should have reduced the deficit but on loan Andre Carillo somehow headed the ball wide in front of an empty net.

Nevertheless the Hornets did manage to get on the scoresheet before the break as good work by the impressive Brazilian Richarlison set up Doucoure who got the better of Evans and beat goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Foster looked a relieved man early in the second-half after Etienne Capoue worked himself into a good position and let fly but veteran Gareth Barry managed to get a touch to it that deflected it just wide of the West Brom goal.

West Brom had to weather quite a storm as Watford pushed forward searching for the equaliser and at least maintaining their unbeaten away record - Richarlison sending his header just wide of the post.

However, the Brazilian was to make no mistake right at the death and secure a deserved point for his side.

WRAP: PSL

35 minutes ago

