Reds v Gunners… it’s a lotto!

Cape Town - At least as things stand, it's hardly a match that has a major bearing on the English Premiership title race.

But Liverpool v Arsenal traditionally gets plenty of pulses racing for historical rivalry reasons, and should command a big audience once more on Saturday night.

Perhaps influenced by last season's corresponding 3-3 heart-stopper at Anfield - Joe Allen netted a 90th-minute leveller for 'Pool - our "experts" are notably divided over the result; we range wildly from narrow home win to 3-0 outcome in the Gunners' favour.

Each round of the 2016/17 Premiership campaign, a group of our staff has a crack at predicting the results - do the exercise yourself, if you like, and see how you compare afterwards.

Compiled by Rob Houwing (Newcastle-partial; he swears the Championship is more competitive), the others are Garrin Lambley (Everton), Lloyd Burnard, Tashreeq Vardien, Maano Nekhavhambe and Lynn Butler (all Man Utd) plus Craig Taylor (Liverpool).

Three points are awarded for an entirely correct scoreline, and one for right result.

OUR FORECASTS:

MANCHESTER UNITED v BOURNEMOUTH

Saturday, 14:30

Rob: 2-0

Garrin: 2-0

Tashreeq: 2-0

Maano: 3-0

Craig: 3-0

Lynn: 3-1

Lloyd: 3-0

Last season: 3-1



LEICESTER v HULL

Saturday, 17:00

Rob: 1-0

Garrin: 2-1

Tashreeq: 2-1

Maano: 1-2

Craig: 2-1

Lynn: 2-0

Lloyd: 3-0

Last season: Not applicable



STOKE v MIDDLESBROUGH

Saturday, 17:00



Rob: 1-0

Garrin: 2-1

Tashreeq: 1-2

Maano: 1-0

Craig: 2-1

Lynn: 0-1

Lloyd: 1-0

Last season: Not applicable



SWANSEA v BURNLEY

Saturday, 17:00



Rob: 2-0

Garrin: 2-1

Tashreeq: 2-1

Maano: 0-2

Craig: 1-0

Lynn: 1-1

Lloyd: 2-0

Last season: Not applicable



WATFORD v SOUTHAMPTON

Saturday, 17:00



Rob: 1-2

Garrin: 1-1

Tashreeq: 1-1

Maano: 1-2

Craig: 1-2

Lynn: 1-2

Lloyd: 1-2

Last season: 0-0



WEST BROM v CRYSTAL PALACE

Saturday, 17:00



Rob: 1-0

Garrin: 1-1

Tashreeq: 1-2

Maano: 1-0

Craig: 1-1

Lynn: 0-1

Lloyd: 2-1

Last season: 3-2



LIVERPOOL v ARSENAL

Saturday, 19:30



Rob: 1-0

Garrin: 1-1

Tashreeq: 3-3

Maano: 0-0

Craig: 1-1

Lynn: 2-2

Lloyd: 0-3

Last season: 3-3



TOTTENHAM v EVERTON

Sunday, 15:30



Rob: 2-1

Garrin: 2-1

Tashreeq: 1-2

Maano: 1-1

Craig: 2-1

Lynn: 2-1

Lloyd: 2-1

Last season: 0-0



SUNDERLAND v MANCHESTER CITY

Sunday, 18:00



Rob: 0-2

Garrin: 0-2

Tashreeq: 1-2

Maano: 0-1

Craig: 0-2

Lynn: 0-2

Lloyd: 0-3

Last season: 0-1

WEST HAM v CHELSEA

Monday, 22:00



Rob: 1-2

Garrin: 1-2

Tashreeq: 1-1

Maano: 1-0

Craig: 0-2

Lynn: 1-3

Lloyd: 1-3

Last season: 2-1

*LEADERBOARD:

204 Garrin (15 points in last round)

197 Lynn (5)

190 Rob (9)

182 Tashreeq (12)

177 Craig (3)

176 Lloyd (7)

168 Maano (2)