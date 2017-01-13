NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Red Devils favoured against ‘Pool

2017-01-13 12:06
English Premiership flutter (File)
Cape Town - Home advantage proved decisive in last year's corresponding clash, and sentiment leans toward Manchester United getting a good result again as they host bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday evening.

On that previous occasion, it was 3-1 to the Red Devils with Anthony Martial scoring on debut.

The Sport24 panel can’t see an away win at all, although there are four takers for the conservative 1-1 draw, whilst a further three opt for Jose Mourinho to be smirking in satisfaction afterwards. 

Each round of the 2016/17 Premiership campaign, a group of our staff has a crack at predicting the results - do the exercise yourself, if you like, and see how you compare afterwards.

Compiled by Rob Houwing (Newcastle-partial; he swears the Championship is more competitive), the others are Garrin Lambley (Everton), Lloyd Burnard, Tashreeq Vardien, Maano Nekhavhambe and Lynn Butler (all Man Utd) plus Craig Taylor (Liverpool).

Three points are awarded for an entirely correct scoreline, and one for right result.

OUR FORECASTS:

TOTTENHAM v WEST BROM
Saturday, 14:30

Rob: 2-0
Garrin: 2-0
Tashreeq: 1-0
Maano: 1-0
Craig: 3-1
Lynn: 2-0
Lloyd: 1-2
Last season: 1-1                

BURNLEY v SOUTHAMPTON
Saturday, 17:00

Rob: 1-1
Garrin: 1-1
Tashreeq: 1-2
Maano: 2-1
Craig: 0-2
Lynn: 2-0
Lloyd: 2-1

Last season: Not applicable                                  

HULL v BOURNEMOUTH
Saturday, 17:00

Rob: 0-0
Garrin: 1-2
Tashreeq: 2-2
Maano: 1-1
Craig: 0-1
Lynn: 1-2
Lloyd: 1-0

Last season: Not applicable                                          

SUNDERLAND v STOKESaturday, 17:00

Rob: 1-1
Garrin: 1-1
Tashreeq: 1-0
Maano: 0-0
Craig: 2-2
Lynn: 1-0
Lloyd: 1-0

Last season: 2-0                                            

SWANSEA v ARSENAL
Saturday, 17:00

Rob: 0-2
Garrin: 0-2
Tashreeq: 1-2
Maano: 1-2
Craig: 1-3
Lynn: 1-3
Lloyd: 0-3

Last season: 0-3                                                 

WATFORD v MIDDLESBROUGH
Saturday, 17:00

Rob: 1-1
Garrin: 1-1
Tashreeq: 1-0
Maano: 1-0
Craig: 1-1
Lynn: 2-0
Lloyd: 1-0

Last season: Not applicable              

WEST HAM v CRYSTAL PALACE
Saturday, 17:00

Rob: 1-1
Garrin: 2-1
Tashreeq: 1-2
Maano: 1-1
Craig: 2-1
Lynn: 1-0
Lloyd: 1-2

Last season: 2-2                                                        

LEICESTER v CHELSEA
Saturday, 19:30

Rob: 0-1
Garrin: 1-2
Tashreeq: 1-2
Maano: 1-0
Craig: 0-1
Lynn: 1-2
Lloyd: 1-2

Last season: 2-1                                                 

EVERTON v MANCHESTER CITY
Sunday, 15:30

Rob: 1-2
Garrin: 1-2
Tashreeq: 2-2
Maano: 1-0
Craig: 1-3
Lynn: 1-3
Lloyd: 1-2

Last season: 0-2           

MANCHESTER UNITED v LIVERPOOL
Sunday, 18:00

Rob: 1-1
Garrin: 1-1
Tashreeq: 2-1
Maano: 2-0
Craig: 1-1
Lynn: 1-1
Lloyd: 2-1

Last season: 3-1                                                        

*LEADERBOARD:

152 - Lynn (20 points over last three rounds) & Garrin (18)
146 - Rob (26)
145 - Lloyd (20)
144 - Tashreeq (13)
142 - Maano (17)
138 - Craig (18)

Read more on:    english premiership  |  soccer
