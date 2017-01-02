NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Record signing Oscar lands in Shanghai

2017-01-02 09:03
Oscar (Getty Images)
Related Links

Shanghai - Brazilian midfielder Oscar landed in Shanghai on Monday where the 25-year-old was set to smash the Asian transfer record with a reported 60 million deal with Shanghai SIPG.

Dozens of supporters chanting club songs swarmed the former Chelsea player at the city's Pudong airport.

Oscar's arrival in the Chinese Super League comes ahead of that of Argentina's former Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez, who signed for Shanghai Shenhua in another big-money deal last week.

Tevez's transfer fee was 10.5 million, according to the website transfermarkt.com, which tracks dealings in the sport, though the reported two-year contract of 38 million per season makes him the world's highest salaried footballer.

SIPG's general manager on Monday dismissed concerns raised by state media of a market bubble in the super-rich Chinese league, arguing prices have to be higher to attract players away from big European leagues.

"The league is developing so of course it will go through many different stages," Sui Guoyang told AFP, after escorting Oscar through a media scrum.

"I believe that from now on the Chinese Super League will become healthier and more normal," he added.

Some fans put it more bluntly.

"In the end if you do not pay the money then nobody would be willing to come over here," said SIPG supporter Zou Jiahuo.

Oscar will join fellow Brazilian player Hulk who joined SIPG for a reported 55 million in July 2016.

The pair will be coached by former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas.

Read more on:    oscar  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: English Premiership

2017-01-02 08:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kallis pops in at Proteas practice Nxumalo linked with R6m Wits move - report Seam-friendly Newlands wicket to favour SA Giroud strikes it lucky with 'best goal of his life' Jennings has no issue taking on Proteas
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Fixtures
02 January 2017
Middlesbrough v Leicester City, Riverside Stadium 14:30
Manchester City v Burnley, Etihad Stadium 17:00
Everton v Southampton, Goodison Park 17:00
Sunderland v Liverpool, Stadium of Light 17:00
West Bromwich Albion v Hull City, The Hawthorns 17:00
West Ham United v Manchester United, London Stadium 19:15
03 January 2017
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal, Vitality Stadium 21:45
Stoke City v Watford, Britannia Stadium 22:00
Crystal Palace v Swansea City, Selhurst Park 22:00
04 January 2017
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea, White Hart Lane 22:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 