Ranieri sacked by Leicester City

Cape Town - English Premiership champions Leicester City have parted ways with their Italian manager, Claudio Ranieri.

After a string of poor performances, the club confirmed on their website that Ranieri would leave with immediate effect despite reassurances earlier in the month that his job was safe.

Ranieri, who was appointed the manager at the club before the start of the 2015/2016 season, led the team to the English Premiership title in perhaps one of the greatest ever underdog stories in sport.

Despite holding on to their two star players, Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez, the champions have struggled this season and currently sit in 17th position, just a point from the relegation zone.

Leicester City statement on Claudio Ranieri