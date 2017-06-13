NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Ramsey happy Wenger penned extension

2017-06-13 18:52
Aaron Ramsey and Arsene Wenger (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey insists that everyone at the club was relieved and happy to hear that manager Arsene Wenger extended his contract.

Wenger's contract was only weeks away from expiring before he finally signed a two-year extension, and Ramsey was delighted to put the matter to bed.

"It is hard when all that speculation is going on," Ramsey said, according to the Daily Mail.

"As a player, you try to put it to the back of your mind but obviously you are not sure what is happening.

"We're glad now that it has finally been announced he's staying. We're all happy.

"Hopefully now we can start the season strongly and have a real good go, not just for ourselves but for him as well."

The Gunners endured their worst performance in the Premier League under Wenger last season, as they finished outside the top four for the first time in 21 years, but they managed to claim the FA Cup to end the campaign on a high.

