Raiola: There are several offers for Zlatan

Cape Town - The agent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mino Raiola, has reveal that there are several offers on the table for the Swedish superstar, but he would prefer to remain at Manchester United.

The 35-year-old striker had made an impressive start at Old Trafford, scoring 28 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions before a knee ligament injury ended his debut season in April.

And, with Ibrahimovic's future still up in the air, super agent Mino Raiola has insisted that his client would play for a "top club" next term.

"Ibrahimovic wants to stay in England and at the top," Raiola was quoted as saying by Talksport.

"If he sees he is a valuable asset for United he will stay. But he knows he can be a valuable asset for other top clubs also.

"I think it is respectful to talk to Manchester United and see what all parties want. There is a possibility (he stays) but also that he does not.

"We have talked, he has a lot of offers and ideas that we have to evaluate. He's had a fantastic time at United and it's up to us and the club to decide... We have a date for that but now is time to recover."

The former Sweden international collected two major trophies in his first season at United after they won the EFL Cup and the Europa League.