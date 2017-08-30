NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

PSG defender Aurier closes in on Spurs move

2017-08-30 20:28
Serge Aurier (AFP)
Related Links

Paris - Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier is nearing a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur after the Ivorian was granted a work permit, a source close to the player told AFP on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old had been strongly linked with a move away from the French capital but a suspended two-month prison sentence he received last year having been found guilty of assault complicated matters surrounding a work permit.

Aurier missed PSG's Champions League trip to Arsenal last November as British authorities barred the Ivorian international from entering the United Kingdom after he was convicted for assaulting a police officer.

The defender, who can operate at right-back as well as centre-back, is expected to sign a five-year contract with Tottenham in a deal worth 25 million, according to French daily L'Equipe.

Aurier would become Tottenham's fourth recruit in the past week following a club-record deal for Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez, goalkeeper Paulo Gazzanigga from Southampton and Argentinian youngster Juan Foyth from Estudiantes earlier on Wednesday.

He would replace England full-back Kyle Walker, who was sold to Manchester City for £50 million in July.

Aurier has yet to play for PSG this season following the arrival of Brazilian international Dani Alves from Juventus.

Read more on:    spurs  |  psg  |  english premiership  |  serge aurier  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Liverpool in late swoop for Arsenal's Ox

2017-08-30 19:41

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Coetzee: When Etzebeth speaks, everyone listens Etzebeth eyes top ranking for Boks Mitchell makes wholesale changes to Bulls team Boks to utilise Pollard in midfield? Mayweather shows off his 9-figure pay cheque
Smart money on Sharks to win Currie Cup! CSA welcomes Ottis Gibson as Proteas coach T20: Lorgat promises ‘tiered pricing’ Boks to utilise Pollard in midfield? Smith: We let ourselves down in the first innings

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Manchester City v Liverpool, Etihad Stadium 13:30
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth, Emirates Stadium 16:00
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur, Goodison Park 16:00
Leicester City v Chelsea, King Power Stadium 16:00
Southampton v Watford, St. Mary's Stadium 16:00
Brighton & Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion, The American Express Community Stadium 16:00
Stoke City v Manchester United, Bet365 Stadium 18:30
Sunday, 10 September 2017
Burnley v Crystal Palace, Turf Moor 14:30
Swansea City v Newcastle United, Liberty Stadium 17:00
Monday, 11 September 2017
West Ham United v Huddersfield Town, London Stadium 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 